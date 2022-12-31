Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Elliot Newby began his career at Barrow, making 14 appearances

Elliot Newby has rejoined hometown club Barrow for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old midfielder leaves Stockport County after spending the past two months on loan at National League side Altrincham.

Newby played 14 games for the Bluebirds before joining Telford, Chorley and Stockport, with whom he won promotion to the Football League last season.

He has scored four goals in six games for Altrincham, but will now join Barrow's League Two promotion push.

"Barrow have secured the services of Elliot Newby, as he joins the Bluebirds from Stockport County for an undisclosed fee," the club confirmed.

Stockport County added: "Elliot will always be remembered as part of last year's title-winning squad, and we thank him for his efforts during his time at Edgeley Park."