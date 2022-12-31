Close menu

Liam Kitching: Barnsley defender signs new long-term contract

Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Liam Kitching
Liam Kitching scored his first Barnsley goal against Port Vale in September

Barnsley defender Liam Kitching has signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract to the summer of 2026.

The 23-year-old's deal includes an option for a further 12 months at the League One club.

Kitching has made 54 league appearances for the Tykes since joining from Forest Green Rovers in January 2021.

"I feel I have developed massively since joining and I'm excited to continue growing my game here," he told the club websiteexternal-link.

Watch on iPlayer bannerWatch on iPlayer footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport