Wolves defender Dion Sanderson, who has been on loan at Birmingham City since August, has been watched by Rangers' director of football Ross Wilson and scout John Park. The Ibrox club may have to match what Birmingham would offer Wolves for his signature, since they are keen to sign the 23-year-old who can operate at centre-half and right-back. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Kenny Miller, who played up front for Rangers and Celtic, believes Monday's New Year Old Firm derby could be decided in the midfield contest between Rangers trio John Lundstram, Glen Kamara and Ryan Jack and Celtic's Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and either Matt O'Riley or Aaron Mooy. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is ready to give Croatia's World Cup star defender Josip Juranovic a start in the Old Firm derby despite interest from other clubs and having only returned to Celtic on Tuesday. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Southampton and Newcastle United are set to watch Dundee United's 16-year-old forward Rory MacLeod in the coming days. MacLeod signed a three-year deal at Tannadice in December 2021 when he was 15. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Recalling his two stints at Rangers, former midfielder Trevor Steven says of his ex-managers Graeme Souness and Walter Smith: "Walter could be as fiery as Graeme, but less frequently. Walter always did it at the right times and Graeme was off target a few times." (The Sunday Times - subscription required) external-link

Watford are the latest club to show an interest in Hibernian centre-half Ryan Porteous and may try to sign him on a pre-contract this month. Hibs are keen on Burnley'sKevin Long as a replacement but Aberdeen are thought to be keen on the player too. (Scottish Sun) external-link