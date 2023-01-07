Dundee Utd v Rangers - team news, stats & selectors

Dundee United have had some issues with illness this week but Steven Fletcher should return after missing the win over St Johnstone.

Jamie McGrath is a doubt with a calf problem and Peter Pawlett remains out with a similar injury.

Rangers pair John Souttar and Ianis Hagi have returned to training but will not be available until the end of the month. Tom Lawrence has seen a specialist about his heel after experiencing some discomfort in his rehab while, Ridvan Yilmaz (hamstring) and Filip Helander (foot) remain out and Steven Davis (knee) will not play again this season.

Did you know? Dundee United have lost only one of their past four home games against Rangers in the Scottish top flight.

