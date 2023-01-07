Close menu
Scottish Premiership
Dundee UtdDundee United16:00RangersRangers
Venue: Tannadice Park

Dundee Utd v Rangers - team news, stats & selectors

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Dundee Utd v Rangers

Dundee United have had some issues with illness this week but Steven Fletcher should return after missing the win over St Johnstone.

Jamie McGrath is a doubt with a calf problem and Peter Pawlett remains out with a similar injury.

Rangers pair John Souttar and Ianis Hagi have returned to training but will not be available until the end of the month. Tom Lawrence has seen a specialist about his heel after experiencing some discomfort in his rehab while, Ridvan Yilmaz (hamstring) and Filip Helander (foot) remain out and Steven Davis (knee) will not play again this season.

Did you know? Dundee United have lost only one of their past four home games against Rangers in the Scottish top flight.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic21191165174858
2Rangers20144246202646
3Hearts209563631532
4Aberdeen2183103332127
5St Mirren197662226-427
6Livingston207581828-1026
7St Johnstone2174102430-625
8Hibernian2072112433-923
9Kilmarnock2155111735-1820
10Motherwell1954102328-519
11Dundee Utd1954102333-1019
12Ross County2145121432-1817
