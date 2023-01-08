Close menu
MotherwellMotherwell2HibernianHibernian3

Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian: Kevin Nisbet hat-trick earns vital win

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Hibernian's Kevin Nisbet celebrates making it 1-0 during a cinch Premiership match between Motherwell and Hibs at Fir Park
Kevin Nisbet scored a hat-trick in just his fifth game back after nine months out with an ACL injury

Kevin Nisbet's hat-trick gave Hibernian a much-needed Scottish Premiership win at Fir Park, as Motherwell's miserable form continued.

Nisbet scored scored neatly before the break and added another two after it as Lee Johnson's side reduced the heat on the back of a dreadful run of nine defeats in 11 league games.

Stuart McKinstry had made it 2-1 and Ross Tierney ensured a nervy four minutes of stoppage time for Hibs, but Motherwell were unable to stop themselves succumbing to another loss.

It's now just two wins in 16 Premiership games for Steven Hammell's side and one win in nine home matches, but Motherwell stay 10th, three points from the foot of the table.

Hibs move up to seventh after earning a vital victory following last week's chastening 3-0 derby defeat by Hearts and a dreadful league run.

Johnson's vocal criticism of his squad in the wake of that Tynecastle loss provoked a positive reaction from his players, who started intently and got the breakthrough.

Aiden McGeady - who was excellent on his first start of the season - picked out an unmarked Nisbet in the box, and the striker took one touch with his right foot, and drilled the ball into the bottom corner with his left.

The Scotland international added his second from two yards out after the break when Elie Youan latched on to Ryan Porteous' long free kick and squared the ball across goal.

But while Hibs were strong in spells, they were never convincing throughout.

Motherwell got back into the game when a simple long ball was missed by Hibs' makeshift right-back Josh Campbell, allowing half-time substitute McKinstry to stroke the ball past David Marshall.

A that point the home side looked likely to find an equaliser as Hibs grew nervy, and defender Sondre Solholm Johansen cracked the bar with a header, as his centre-back partner Ricki Lamie had done in the first half.

But a minute after Johnson made some changes and put Porteous into midfield, the centre-back won the ball and put Campbell free down the right, and Nisbet brilliantly tucked away his cross to claim his hat-trick and what looked likely to be a comfortable win for Hibs.

However, substitute Tierney swept home Motherwell's second in the 90th minute, which caused panic in the Hibs' ranks, and Porteous had to make a last-ditch intervention to stop Kevin van Veen tapping in an equaliser at the death.

Player of the match - Kevin Nisbet

Kevin Nisbet celebrates his hat-trick at Fir Park
Nisbet scored every time he had a touch of the ball in Motherwell's box. The definition of clinical.

Hibs' attack enriched by returning players - analysis

Johnson spoke about how much he was looking forward to seeing Nisbet, McGeady, and Kyle Magennis starting together, having all been injured for most of the season. It made such a difference to their attack.

Nisbet grabbed his second Hibs' hat-trick on just his fifth game back after nine months out with an ACL injury, and his finishing ability could make all the difference for Hibs.

McGeady was also fantastic, setting up the first goal and generally showing he still has great technical ability even if, at 36, his pace is not what it was.

While there were attacking positives, Hibs still showed their flaky side. Defensively and in midfield they still look too flimsy, and on another day Motherwell could well have claimed at last a point.

But instead, it was groundhog day for them. They failed to take their chances despite plenty of good play, and their penalty box defending was poor.

Nisbet was totally unmarked and left in acres of space for his first goal, managed to get in front of his marker easily for his third, and Matt Penney completely switched off from a long free kick for the second.

Something has to change, which means January recruits are urgently needed. The negative momentum at Fir Park could prove hard to stop unless they turns things round quickly. The boos at full-time said it all.

What's next?

Motherwell face what must now be a relegation scrap with bottom side Ross County at Fir Park next Saturday, while Hibs host Dundee United at the same time (15:00 GMT).

Line-ups

Motherwell

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 16McGinnSubstituted forJohnstonat 82'minutes
  • 15JohansenBooked at 85mins
  • 4Lamie
  • 24Penney
  • 18Cornelius
  • 27Goss
  • 8SlatteryBooked at 57minsSubstituted forTierneyat 82'minutes
  • 29ShieldsSubstituted forMcKinstryat 45'minutes
  • 9van Veen
  • 7Spittal

Substitutes

  • 2O'Donnell
  • 6Maguire
  • 13Oxborough
  • 17McKinstry
  • 20Blaney
  • 22Johnston
  • 26Tierney
  • 38Miller
  • 47Ross

Hibernian

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Marshall
  • 12CaddenSubstituted forHendersonat 31'minutes
  • 33Bushiri
  • 5Porteous
  • 16Stevenson
  • 7MagennisSubstituted forCabrajaat 73'minutes
  • 11NewellBooked at 90mins
  • 32Campbell
  • 23YouanSubstituted forHanlonat 73'minutes
  • 15NisbetSubstituted forMelkersenat 87'minutes
  • 46McGeadySubstituted forKennehat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Cabraja
  • 4Hanlon
  • 6Kenneh
  • 10Vieira Tavares
  • 13Schofield
  • 18Henderson
  • 20Melkersen
  • 22McKirdy
  • 25Fish
Referee:
David Munro
Attendance:
5,594

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home13
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Motherwell 2, Hibernian 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Motherwell 2, Hibernian 3.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Motherwell 2, Hibernian 3. Ross Tierney (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  4. Booking

    Joe Newell (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Sondre Johansen (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ricki Lamie (Motherwell).

  8. Post update

    Elias Melkersen (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Elias Melkersen replaces Kevin Nisbet.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Nohan Kenneh replaces Aiden McGeady.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

  12. Booking

    Sondre Johansen (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Sondre Johansen (Motherwell).

  14. Post update

    Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Dean Cornelius (Motherwell).

  16. Post update

    Josh Campbell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Ross Tierney replaces Callum Slattery.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Max Johnston replaces Paul McGinn.

  20. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Kevin van Veen (Motherwell).

Player of the match

NisbetKevin Nisbet

with an average of 8.70

Motherwell

  1. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    7.60

  2. Squad number26Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    2.80

  3. Squad number9Player namevan Veen
    Average rating

    2.80

  4. Squad number17Player nameMcKinstry
    Average rating

    2.79

  5. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    2.62

  6. Squad number22Player nameJohnston
    Average rating

    2.37

  7. Squad number8Player nameSlattery
    Average rating

    2.32

  8. Squad number4Player nameLamie
    Average rating

    2.27

  9. Squad number7Player nameSpittal
    Average rating

    2.26

  10. Squad number24Player namePenney
    Average rating

    2.25

  11. Squad number16Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    2.22

  12. Squad number18Player nameCornelius
    Average rating

    2.20

  13. Squad number29Player nameShields
    Average rating

    2.10

  14. Squad number15Player nameJohansen
    Average rating

    2.06

Hibernian

  1. Squad number15Player nameNisbet
    Average rating

    8.70

  2. Squad number46Player nameMcGeady
    Average rating

    8.02

  3. Squad number5Player namePorteous
    Average rating

    7.56

  4. Squad number1Player nameMarshall
    Average rating

    7.46

  5. Squad number33Player nameBushiri
    Average rating

    7.34

  6. Squad number16Player nameStevenson
    Average rating

    7.00

  7. Squad number23Player nameYouan
    Average rating

    6.77

  8. Squad number7Player nameMagennis
    Average rating

    6.70

  9. Squad number32Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    6.70

  10. Squad number12Player nameCadden
    Average rating

    6.51

  11. Squad number11Player nameNewell
    Average rating

    6.45

  12. Squad number4Player nameHanlon
    Average rating

    5.70

  13. Squad number18Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    5.30

  14. Squad number6Player nameKenneh
    Average rating

    5.28

  15. Squad number20Player nameMelkersen
    Average rating

    5.27

  16. Squad number3Player nameCabraja
    Average rating

    4.95

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic21191165174858
2Rangers20144246202646
3Hearts209563631532
4Aberdeen2192103532329
5Livingston208482028-828
6St Mirren197662226-427
7Hibernian2182112735-826
8St Johnstone2173112432-824
9Kilmarnock2155111735-1820
10Motherwell2054112531-619
11Dundee Utd1954102333-1019
12Ross County2144131434-2016
View full Scottish Premiership table

