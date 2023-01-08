Match ends, Motherwell 2, Hibernian 3.
Kevin Nisbet's hat-trick gave Hibernian a much-needed Scottish Premiership win at Fir Park, as Motherwell's miserable form continued.
Nisbet scored scored neatly before the break and added another two after it as Lee Johnson's side reduced the heat on the back of a dreadful run of nine defeats in 11 league games.
Stuart McKinstry had made it 2-1 and Ross Tierney ensured a nervy four minutes of stoppage time for Hibs, but Motherwell were unable to stop themselves succumbing to another loss.
It's now just two wins in 16 Premiership games for Steven Hammell's side and one win in nine home matches, but Motherwell stay 10th, three points from the foot of the table.
Hibs move up to seventh after earning a vital victory following last week's chastening 3-0 derby defeat by Hearts and a dreadful league run.
Johnson's vocal criticism of his squad in the wake of that Tynecastle loss provoked a positive reaction from his players, who started intently and got the breakthrough.
Aiden McGeady - who was excellent on his first start of the season - picked out an unmarked Nisbet in the box, and the striker took one touch with his right foot, and drilled the ball into the bottom corner with his left.
The Scotland international added his second from two yards out after the break when Elie Youan latched on to Ryan Porteous' long free kick and squared the ball across goal.
But while Hibs were strong in spells, they were never convincing throughout.
Motherwell got back into the game when a simple long ball was missed by Hibs' makeshift right-back Josh Campbell, allowing half-time substitute McKinstry to stroke the ball past David Marshall.
A that point the home side looked likely to find an equaliser as Hibs grew nervy, and defender Sondre Solholm Johansen cracked the bar with a header, as his centre-back partner Ricki Lamie had done in the first half.
But a minute after Johnson made some changes and put Porteous into midfield, the centre-back won the ball and put Campbell free down the right, and Nisbet brilliantly tucked away his cross to claim his hat-trick and what looked likely to be a comfortable win for Hibs.
However, substitute Tierney swept home Motherwell's second in the 90th minute, which caused panic in the Hibs' ranks, and Porteous had to make a last-ditch intervention to stop Kevin van Veen tapping in an equaliser at the death.
Player of the match - Kevin Nisbet
Hibs' attack enriched by returning players - analysis
Johnson spoke about how much he was looking forward to seeing Nisbet, McGeady, and Kyle Magennis starting together, having all been injured for most of the season. It made such a difference to their attack.
Nisbet grabbed his second Hibs' hat-trick on just his fifth game back after nine months out with an ACL injury, and his finishing ability could make all the difference for Hibs.
McGeady was also fantastic, setting up the first goal and generally showing he still has great technical ability even if, at 36, his pace is not what it was.
While there were attacking positives, Hibs still showed their flaky side. Defensively and in midfield they still look too flimsy, and on another day Motherwell could well have claimed at last a point.
But instead, it was groundhog day for them. They failed to take their chances despite plenty of good play, and their penalty box defending was poor.
Nisbet was totally unmarked and left in acres of space for his first goal, managed to get in front of his marker easily for his third, and Matt Penney completely switched off from a long free kick for the second.
Something has to change, which means January recruits are urgently needed. The negative momentum at Fir Park could prove hard to stop unless they turns things round quickly. The boos at full-time said it all.
What's next?
Motherwell face what must now be a relegation scrap with bottom side Ross County at Fir Park next Saturday, while Hibs host Dundee United at the same time (15:00 GMT).
Line-ups
Motherwell
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kelly
- 16McGinnSubstituted forJohnstonat 82'minutes
- 15JohansenBooked at 85mins
- 4Lamie
- 24Penney
- 18Cornelius
- 27Goss
- 8SlatteryBooked at 57minsSubstituted forTierneyat 82'minutes
- 29ShieldsSubstituted forMcKinstryat 45'minutes
- 9van Veen
- 7Spittal
Substitutes
- 2O'Donnell
- 6Maguire
- 13Oxborough
- 17McKinstry
- 20Blaney
- 22Johnston
- 26Tierney
- 38Miller
- 47Ross
Hibernian
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Marshall
- 12CaddenSubstituted forHendersonat 31'minutes
- 33Bushiri
- 5Porteous
- 16Stevenson
- 7MagennisSubstituted forCabrajaat 73'minutes
- 11NewellBooked at 90mins
- 32Campbell
- 23YouanSubstituted forHanlonat 73'minutes
- 15NisbetSubstituted forMelkersenat 87'minutes
- 46McGeadySubstituted forKennehat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Cabraja
- 4Hanlon
- 6Kenneh
- 10Vieira Tavares
- 13Schofield
- 18Henderson
- 20Melkersen
- 22McKirdy
- 25Fish
- Referee:
- David Munro
- Attendance:
- 5,594
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Player of the match
NisbetKevin Nisbet
Motherwell
Avg
- Squad number27Player nameGossAverage rating
7.60
- Squad number26Player nameTierneyAverage rating
2.80
- Squad number9Player namevan VeenAverage rating
2.80
- Squad number17Player nameMcKinstryAverage rating
2.79
- Squad number1Player nameKellyAverage rating
2.62
- Squad number22Player nameJohnstonAverage rating
2.37
- Squad number8Player nameSlatteryAverage rating
2.32
- Squad number4Player nameLamieAverage rating
2.27
- Squad number7Player nameSpittalAverage rating
2.26
- Squad number24Player namePenneyAverage rating
2.25
- Squad number16Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
2.22
- Squad number18Player nameCorneliusAverage rating
2.20
- Squad number29Player nameShieldsAverage rating
2.10
- Squad number15Player nameJohansenAverage rating
2.06
Hibernian
Avg
- Squad number15Player nameNisbetAverage rating
8.70
- Squad number46Player nameMcGeadyAverage rating
8.02
- Squad number5Player namePorteousAverage rating
7.56
- Squad number1Player nameMarshallAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number33Player nameBushiriAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number16Player nameStevensonAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number23Player nameYouanAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number7Player nameMagennisAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number32Player nameCampbellAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number12Player nameCaddenAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number11Player nameNewellAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number4Player nameHanlonAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number18Player nameHendersonAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number6Player nameKennehAverage rating
5.28
- Squad number20Player nameMelkersenAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number3Player nameCabrajaAverage rating
4.95