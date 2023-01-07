Close menu
Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell13:30HibernianHibernian
Venue: Fir Park

Motherwell v Hibernian - team news, stats & selectors

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Motherwell v Hibs

Motherwell have terminated the injured Louis Moult's loan deal and hope to add to their squad before Sunday's game.

Defenders Jake Carroll (knee), Nathan McGinley and Bevis Mugabi (knee) remain out along with forward Joe Efford (thigh).

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous returns from suspension and Aiden McGeady may start, with manager Lee Johnson suggesting the fit-again midfielder could play for 60 minutes.

Jake Doyle-Hayes and Lewis Miller are still absent as they battle back from injury and striker Mykola Kuharevich has suffered a setback in his recovery.

Momodou Bojang's loan spell has ended prematurely and Martin Boyle is out for the rest of the campaign.

Did you know? Motherwell have only won one of their past nine league games against Hibernian, who are unbeaten in their past four league visits to Fir Park.

Pick your Motherwell XI

Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Pick your Hibernian XI

Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection
No players found

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic21191165174858
2Rangers20144246202646
3Hearts209563631532
4Livingston208481928-928
5Aberdeen2183103332127
6St Mirren197662226-427
7St Johnstone2174102430-625
8Hibernian2072112433-923
9Kilmarnock2155111735-1820
10Motherwell1954102328-519
11Dundee Utd1954102333-1019
12Ross County2144131433-1916
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport