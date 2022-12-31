Last updated on .From the section Football

Gremio is Luis Suarez's seventh club

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez has joined Brazilian Serie A side Gremio on a free transfer, signing with the club until the end of 2024.

The former Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid player, 35, returned to his first club Nacional in July and stayed for three months.

He scored eight goals in 16 games during his second stint with the side, winning the Uruguayan championship.

Gremio's first game of 2023 is against Sao Luiz on 17 January.

The club, based in the city of Porto Alegre, were promoted from Brazil's Serie B in the 2022 season, which ended in November.

Suarez wrote on Twitter: "Preparing for this beautiful challenge at Gremio, I'm excited to be there and enjoy it."

The striker appeared in all three of his country's games at the World Cup in Qatar but did not score, and Uruguay were eliminated in the group stage.