Close menu

Mikel Arteta plays down Arsenal's title hopes despite seven-point lead at New Year

Last updated on .From the section Arsenalcomments216

Arsenal squad and Mikel Arteta after win at Brighton
At this stage last season, Arsenal trailed Manchester City by 12 points

Arsenal have played down their chances of winning the Premier League, despite finishing 2022 seven points ahead at the top of the table.

The Gunners extended their lead over Manchester City with a 4-2 win at Brighton on New Year's Eve.

But Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his side have room for improvement following a wobble when leading 3-0.

He said the gap at the top of the table "means nothing" if Arsenal slip up, and "our only focus is again to improve".

Arsenal have not won the Premier League since 2004, but just after Arteta's third anniversary as manager they are in pole position to win what would be the club's 14th league title.

Going in to the last Premier League fixture of 2022, Arsenal were buoyed in the knowledge that City had been held 1-1 by Everton at home earlier in the day.

"We knew the result [of the Manchester City game], but the boost is we have to come here and win, and to do that we have to perform at the highest level in this league," Arteta told BBC Sport.

"Tonight we had to have a big performance to win against a really good Brighton side. We had to dig in as well.

"[We have] a lot of things to improve, especially in defending moments. We still have room to improve."

Arsenal and City have played 16 games each so far this season. At the same stage in 2021-22, the Gunners trailed City by 12 points.

"[It] sounds amazing," striker Bukayo Saka told Sky Sports about their current position. "Of course at the start of the season if you asked us if we wanted this, we would bite your hand off. We are really happy."

Saka gave Arsenal the perfect start at Brighton with a goal after just 66 seconds, but the England forward is adamant the team are not looking too far ahead, with the season not even halfway through.

"It is a great opportunity we have - a great place we have put ourselves in," he added. "We are not focusing on that now. We are focusing on the next game because we know how well Newcastle have been playing."

The Magpies, who are third in the league, will visit the Emirates on Tuesday.

How to follow Arsenal on the BBC bannerArsenal banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

217 comments

  • Comment posted by Fred Up, at 22:37 31 Dec 2022

    Most Arsenal fans I know are just so happy the team is playing like it is. The Emirates is finally alive. The fans are reinvigorated.

    It may not happen this year, but we'll be a force next season too.

    It's been a long, long time since I have said, and believed, that.

    Happy New Year!

    • Reply posted by MattP96, at 22:58 31 Dec 2022

      MattP96 replied:
      Happy New Year to you, Sir

  • Comment posted by Rosnovski, at 22:47 31 Dec 2022

    Still not even half way through the season so talk of winning the PL is foolish at this point. However, Arsenal are playing some great football atm and fully deserve to be top.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:27

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Why is it foolish to say Arsenal can win the title. They are playing great football at the moment and are winning games without Jesus

  • Comment posted by private eye, at 21:50 31 Dec 2022

    Arsenal are such a joy to watch surely every football lover will be hoping for the mighty Gunners to be crowned Premier League champions in May.

    • Reply posted by Delstar, at 21:58 31 Dec 2022

      Delstar replied:
      I love football - hate Arsenal.

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, at 22:07 31 Dec 2022

    Absolutely the right thing to do to play down their title chances. It might be a cliche, but it’s one game at a time and all Arsenal can do is keep winning their games.

    Brighton tested them today, but they came through again and hopefully, they will continue to do so, even though some will never give them the credit that they’ll deserve.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:31

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Here we go again. Come on Arsenal fans, just say you can win the title as you wont have a better chance of winning it than this season

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, at 21:50 31 Dec 2022

    Injuries aside, I see no reason why they shouldn’t fighting for the title come May .. if you don’t aspire, you don’t achieve

    • Reply posted by name pending , at 23:28 31 Dec 2022

      name pending replied:
      Arsenal have already had a bunch of injuries this season, Tierney, Zinchenko, Tommy, Partey, Smith Rowe, Jesus, Elneny and Reiss Nelson have had spells out, others missed a game or 2

  • Comment posted by gareth, at 22:30 31 Dec 2022

    Why is everyone saying 'top 4 would be great'? Christ, you might not get a better chance in a long time... dream big for heaven's sake! Enjoy it and just admit you have half a chance.

    • Reply posted by nicknack1, at 23:02 31 Dec 2022

      nicknack1 replied:
      Because we don't have the depth or experience of Man City and last season we finished 5th and before that 8th

      So to get champions league would be an improvement

  • Comment posted by Baron von Gammon, at 21:44 31 Dec 2022

    The Oil FC squad depth will probably be the difference, but it's nice to keep the media at bay each week.

    They can't wait for Arsenal to falter.

    • Reply posted by Delstar, at 22:03 31 Dec 2022

      Delstar replied:
      Strikes me the media are all behind Arsenal - Smith the unbiased one gets to co-commentate all their games near enough on Sky Sports for example.

  • Comment posted by tv, at 22:05 31 Dec 2022

    Arsenal fan , trying not to get carried away. Doing great but we are taking on a team that can win 20 on the bounce - let's just focus on the next game

    • Reply posted by nicknack1, at 23:05 31 Dec 2022

      nicknack1 replied:
      Exactly, City are probably the best team I've ever seen and that's who we're competing with

  • Comment posted by Macca, at 22:03 31 Dec 2022

    Newcastle - “we can dream big”.

    Arsenal- “we have to improve”.

    Enjoying every moment Arteta and the team give us.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:45

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Arsenal are not Leicester. Leicester never thought in their wildest dreams that they could win the title until February when they beat Man City away. Arsenal are a big club with a history of winning the league and have a squad full of quality players. The fans should be saying that they can win the title. What are they afraid of

  • Comment posted by Master_Cade, at 22:46 31 Dec 2022

    For me this was their biggest test of the season because Brighton have been a bogey team for Arsenal for quite some time.

    7 points is very good but all they need to do is play one game at a time and do their best.

    If they can do that they have a great opportunity.

    Avoid all title talk until the final day

    • Reply posted by NM, today at 00:20

      NM replied:
      Yep no talk of title please let’s leave everybody to say it’s city’s title

  • Comment posted by Stevie, at 22:51 31 Dec 2022

    Arsenal look like a real team for the first time in years. Long way to go but the least you can say is that they are in with a great chance.

  • Comment posted by goonerforlife, at 22:33 31 Dec 2022

    Fantastic position to be in - long way to go and odds are probably against us. But what a leap from last year. Top 3 would have been a dream so anything more wound be amazing even if unlikely

    • Reply posted by MOSS BBC IPLAYER ACCOUNT, today at 00:12

      MOSS BBC IPLAYER ACCOUNT replied:
      You look very good - start believing. Don’t aim for top 3, go for the title. Based on the first half of the season would be deserved

  • Comment posted by Paul S , at 22:10 31 Dec 2022

    As a spurs fan I have to accept its very probable that arsenal will win the league. I have to book a holiday in late May. They do look very good . Happy manager .

    • Reply posted by Tombattersea, today at 00:40

      Tombattersea replied:
      Sadly you are right. Arsenal will bail out of Europe and should just hold on.

  • Comment posted by DMT, at 22:40 31 Dec 2022

    The only way we can win this title is by literally taking one game at a time. Focus totally now on Newcastle at home. Nothing else matters . The minute we think we’ve got this in the bag , we’re doomed.

    • Reply posted by nicknack1, at 23:00 31 Dec 2022

      nicknack1 replied:
      100% same as Leicester did

      Just keep winning and not thinking about the table

  • Comment posted by Alex Mufti, at 22:29 31 Dec 2022

    No reason they can’t win it. Playing best football

  • Comment posted by ColinBellsjockstrap, at 23:03 31 Dec 2022

    As a City fan, I'm very pleased Arteta and Jesus are doing well. You will take a lot of catching but there's lots of twists and turns to come yet.

  • Comment posted by Archie Pooch, at 22:44 31 Dec 2022

    Arsenal are in a position where they can play without pressure. Gives them a huge advantage. They will take some stopping.

  • Comment posted by zafar, at 21:48 31 Dec 2022

    We are in good place and long may it continue. If we continue at same standards the league is ours.

  • Comment posted by ED, at 22:43 31 Dec 2022

    Saliba needs to wake up. He's been shocking since the restart. Likely to pick up a suspension for 5 yellows and maybe a good wake up call for him.

  • Comment posted by TerraHawk, at 23:39 31 Dec 2022

    Let's get to the half way point of 19 games and see what the points are, injuries, suspensions etc. One game at a time, one game at a time is the focus, COYG.

    • Reply posted by Brian Russell, today at 00:00

      Brian Russell replied:
      The yellow card count gets reset to zero after 19 games.
      As long as Arsenal pick up at least 2 points from their next 3 games, they will be top at the half way point.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport