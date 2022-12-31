Close menu

Mikel Arteta plays down Arsenal's title hopes despite seven-point lead at New Year

Last updated on .From the section Arsenalcomments28

Arsenal squad and Mikel Arteta after win at Brighton
At this stage last season, Arsenal trailed Manchester City by 12 points

Arsenal have played down their chances of winning the Premier League, despite finishing 2022 seven points ahead at the top of the table.

The Gunners extended their lead over Manchester City with a 4-2 win at Brighton on New Year's Eve.

But Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his side have room for improvement following a wobble when leading 3-0.

He said the gap at the top of the table "means nothing" if Arsenal slip up, and "our only focus is again to improve".

Arsenal have not won the Premier League since 2004, but just after Arteta's third anniversary as manager they are in pole position to win what would be the club's 14th league title.

Going in to the last Premier League fixture of 2022, Arsenal were buoyed in the knowledge that City had been held 1-1 by Everton at home earlier in the day.

"We knew the result [of the Manchester City game], but the boost is we have to come here and win, and to do that we have to perform at the highest level in this league," Arteta told BBC Sport.

"Tonight we had to have a big performance to win against a really good Brighton side. We had to dig in as well.

"[We have] a lot of things to improve, especially in defending moments. We still have room to improve."

Arsenal and City have played 16 games each so far this season. At the same stage in 2021-22, the Gunners trailed City by 12 points.

"[It] sounds amazing," striker Bukayo Saka told Sky Sports about their current position. "Of course at the start of the season if you asked us if we wanted this, we would bite your hand off. We are really happy."

Saka gave Arsenal the perfect start at Brighton with a goal after just 66 seconds, but the England forward is adamant the team are not looking too far ahead, with the season not even halfway through.

"It is a great opportunity we have - a great place we have put ourselves in," he added. "We are not focusing on that now. We are focusing on the next game because we know how well Newcastle have been playing."

The Magpies, who are third in the league, will visit the Emirates on Tuesday.

How to follow Arsenal on the BBC bannerArsenal banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

28 comments

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 22:07

    Absolutely the right thing to do to play down their title chances. It might be a cliche, but it’s one game at a time and all Arsenal can do is keep winning their games.

    Brighton tested them today, but they came through again and hopefully, they will continue to do so, even though some will never give them the credit that they’ll deserve.

  • Comment posted by tv, today at 22:05

    Arsenal fan , trying not to get carried away. Doing great but we are taking on a team that can win 20 on the bounce - let's just focus on the next game

  • Comment posted by Macca, today at 22:03

    Newcastle - “we can dream big”.

    Arsenal- “we have to improve”.

    Enjoying every moment Arteta and the team give us.

  • Comment posted by ec2y8bp, today at 22:03

    Probabilistically Arsenal are favorites. There is nothing to suggest they won’t win it other than bias and illogical emotions.

  • Comment posted by Wayne Emirates, today at 22:03

    Arsenal to win the league this season, upvote

    No, not this season downvote

  • Comment posted by Half Hearted Waffle , today at 22:02

    It shall make for an interesting second half of the season.

    7 points clear with 22 to play. Newcastle next!!

  • Comment posted by i used to be a pigeon, today at 22:00

    Anything can happen yet but things are looking good.

    Would prefer no other place to be than on top of the league right now

  • Comment posted by U16927110, today at 21:55

    As they should. Arsenal bottle more than Bottleham BottleSpur.

    • Reply posted by markyp1965, today at 22:00

      markyp1965 replied:
      Over 60 years since the Spuds won one.

  • Comment posted by Delstar, today at 21:53

    I hope they do not win the title - but if City do not get their act together the unthinkable will happen.

  • Comment posted by Weird Superman, today at 21:51

    They'll get champions league, which is the main thing, but I can't believe anyone believes they can go all the way. The qualitee ain't there, innit?

    • Reply posted by Delstar, today at 21:57

      Delstar replied:
      It is not their quality it is the quality of the opposition. In a normal year City would be stick-ons to be champions but there is something wrong at City this year.

  • Comment posted by private eye, today at 21:50

    Arsenal are such a joy to watch surely every football lover will be hoping for the mighty Gunners to be crowned Premier League champions in May.

    • Reply posted by Delstar, today at 21:58

      Delstar replied:
      I love football - hate Arsenal.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 21:50

    There's more chance of Chelsea and Man Unt winning the league than Arsenal. Let's be honest it's more likely Arsenal will finish in 5th than 1st. Anyone with half a brain knows this.

    • Reply posted by ness, today at 21:57

      ness replied:
      Even you , yeah?

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 21:50

    Injuries aside, I see no reason why they shouldn’t fighting for the title come May .. if you don’t aspire, you don’t achieve

  • Comment posted by zafar, today at 21:48

    We are in good place and long may it continue. If we continue at same standards the league is ours.

  • Comment posted by Gwazz, today at 21:48

    Still dont think they'll win it but anything possible

  • Comment posted by BustavoBrown, today at 21:48

    Arteta is a breath of fresh air. Were gunner win the league. 🍾

    • Reply posted by Weird Superman, today at 21:53

      Weird Superman replied:
      Were you saying that about him the last two seasons? Somehow I think not my man.

  • Comment posted by Troy McClure, today at 21:45

    15 January is the beginning of the end for these mugs, spanky spanky time down at the Lane . COYS 🏆

    • Reply posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 21:49

      P38 W26 D12 L0 replied:
      Ok even if that happens you will be way off the pace.

      Typical 1 day glory Spurt

  • Comment posted by Baron von Gammon, today at 21:44

    The Oil FC squad depth will probably be the difference, but it's nice to keep the media at bay each week.

    They can't wait for Arsenal to falter.

    • Reply posted by Delstar, today at 22:03

      Delstar replied:
      Strikes me the media are all behind Arsenal - Smith the unbiased one gets to co-commentate all their games near enough on Sky Sports for example.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport