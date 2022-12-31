Last updated on .From the section European Football

Club Brugge finished second in Champions League Group B to reach the knock-outs

Belgian side Club Bruges have named former Fulham and Bournemouth boss Scott Parker as their new manager.

Parker, 42, had been out of work since August after he was sacked by Bournemouth following their 9-0 defeat to Liverpool, after which he complained about the club's transfer policy.

Bruges face Benfica in the Champions League last 16 in February.

It is the first time they have made it to the knockout stage in the competition's current format.

However, Bruges are struggling domestically, sitting 12 points behind Jupiler Pro League leaders Genk in fourth after a 1-1 Boxing Day draw with OH Leuven.

Following that result, the club sacked former Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion midfielder Carl Hoefkens just six months after he stepped up from his role as assistant manager.

Hoefkens had taken over from Alfred Schreuder, who had left to replace Erik ten Hag at Ajax.