Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona1EspanyolEspanyol1

Barcelona 1-1 Espanyol: Barca held in chaotic derby

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Joselu
Former Stoke and Newcastle striker Joselu struck Espanyol's equaliser

Barcelona were held to a draw by local rivals Espanyol in a chaotic New Year's Eve derby at the Nou Camp.

Marcos Alonso gave Barca the lead after seven minutes, however they were pegged back by a Joselu penalty.

Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba received a second yellow card in the final minutes, while Vinicius Souza was also dismissed for the visitors.

The referee also sent off Espanyol's Leandro Cabrera, although that was overturned by VAR.

Despite failing to win, Barcelona returned to the top of La Liga on goal difference ahead of Real Madrid, who beat Real Valladolid 2-0 on Friday.

On Saturday, Alonso nodded home from close range following a flick by defensive partner Andreas Christensen, but Barcelona missed several chances to extend their advantage.

They were made to pay with 17 minutes remaining when Alonso clipped Joselu in the penalty area, with the ex-Stoke and Newcastle striker picking himself up to slot the spot-kick down the middle.

Referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz - who officiated the chaotic Argentina versus Netherlands quarter-final at the 2022 World Cup - handed out a total of 16 yellow cards and two reds in this game.

Alba got his second booking for complaining about the location of the defensive wall from a free-kick.

Souza was dismissed for a second yellow after a foul on Robert Lewandowski, while Cabrera was initially given a straight red for appearing to kick the Barca striker immediately afterwards - although that was overturned on video review.

Along with 15 yellows for players, Barcelona manager Xavi was also booked for complaining about one of Lahoz's decisions.

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20RobertoSubstituted forBaldeat 82'minutes
  • 15Christensen
  • 17Alonso
  • 18AlbaBooked at 78mins
  • 30GaviBooked at 30minsSubstituted forBusquetsat 52'minutes
  • 21F de JongSubstituted forKoundéat 82'minutes
  • 8PedriBooked at 76mins
  • 22RaphinhaBooked at 90minsSubstituted forDembéléat 62'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 10Ansu FatiBooked at 25minsSubstituted forF Torresat 62'minutesBooked at 75mins

Substitutes

  • 2Bellerín
  • 4Araújo
  • 5Busquets
  • 7Dembélé
  • 11F Torres
  • 14Depay
  • 19Kessie
  • 23Koundé
  • 24García
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 28Balde
  • 36Tenas

Espanyol

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25Fernández Llorente
  • 2GilSubstituted forSánchezat 90'minutes
  • 24Gómez Solà
  • 4CabreraBooked at 31mins
  • 14OlivánBooked at 30minsSubstituted forVidalat 90'minutes
  • 12de Souza CostaBooked at 80mins
  • 5CaleroBooked at 55minsSubstituted forExpósito Jaénat 57'minutesBooked at 74mins
  • 21MelamedSubstituted forPuadoat 57'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10Darder
  • 17BraithwaiteSubstituted forKeddari Boulifat 86'minutes
  • 9Joselu

Substitutes

  • 1García
  • 7Puado
  • 13Lecomte
  • 16Lazo
  • 20Expósito Jaén
  • 22Vidal
  • 26El Hilali
  • 27Sánchez
  • 28Keddari Boulif
  • 31Villahermosa
  • 35Martínez
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Attendance:
88,095

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamEspanyol
Possession
Home77%
Away23%
Shots
Home21
Away4
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home10
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 1, Espanyol 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 1, Espanyol 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Leandro Cabrera.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Busquets with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ferran Torres (Barcelona).

  6. Post update

    Joselu (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Booking

    Arnau Tenas (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Booking

    Javier Puado (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Javier Puado (Espanyol).

  11. Booking

    Raphinha (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

  13. Post update

    Sergi Darder (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Pedri.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Andreas Christensen.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joselu (Espanyol) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pedri (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Espanyol. Aleix Vidal replaces Brian Oliván.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Espanyol. Rubén Sánchez replaces Óscar Gil.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 31st December 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona1512213462838
2Real Madrid15122135142138
3Real Sociedad159242017329
4Atl Madrid158342314927
5Ath Bilbao1574424141025
6Real Betis157441712525
7Rayo Vallecano156542218423
8Osasuna157261615123
9Valencia156452315822
10Villarreal156361511421
11Mallorca155461315-219
12Girona154562224-217
13Almería155281723-617
14Getafe154561420-617
15Real Valladolid155281323-1017
16Espanyol152761723-613
17Celta Vigo153481527-1213
18Sevilla152671423-912
19Cádiz152671027-1712
20Elche1504111033-234
View full Spanish La Liga table

