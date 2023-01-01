Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The Manchester derby - which ended in a 1-1 draw - took place at the Etihad Stadium in December

Last year was a historic one for women's football in England as records tumbled, attendances rose and visibility increased - so can 2023 go one better?

England's success at Euro 2022 was undoubtedly a highlight but it was not just on the international stage that women's football thrived last year.

Women's Super League (WSL) clubs are enjoying a two-week break but when they return, what can they look forward to in the domestic league during 2023?

What happened in 2022?

The north London derby at Emirates Stadium saw a record number of tickets sold in the WSL

It was a familiar story in the WSL as Chelsea wrapped up their third successive title in May.

Manager Emma Hayes, who celebrated 10 years in charge of the club in 2022, also led the Blues to FA Cup glory, while Manchester City beat them to the League Cup.

But success transcended off the pitch too as Chelsea sold out their 1,500 season tickets for the second season in a row and Reading sold five times as many as in 2021.

Attendances rose across the country with Arsenal's game against Tottenham at Emirates Stadium in September setting a new WSL record of 47,367.

Growing investment from clubs also led to increased salaries and longer contracts, while in February it was announced players in the top two tiers in England would receive improved maternity pay.

There were developments in the transfer market too as more clubs paid fees and England midfielder Keira Walsh's move to Barcelona from Manchester City in September was a world record £400,000.

Several big-name players also announced their retirement, including former England internationals Jill Scott, Ellen White, Anita Asante and Karen Bardsley.

And the year ended in disappointment for some of the WSL's stars as a growing number of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries hit with Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema and England's Beth Mead among those to face lengthy spells on the sidelines.

What was the impact of the Euros?

Arsenal fans at the Emirates Stadium in September held up a sign for Euro 2022 heroes Beth Mead and Leah Williamson

The Lionesses' historic victory over Germany in July was watched by 87,192 fans at Wembley - the most for a men's or women's European Championship final.

Average attendances in the WSL increased by 200% after England's triumph, while in September clubs enjoyed record ticket sales with the return of the domestic league.

WSL matches have taken place more regularly at their club's men's stadiums and, outside of football, murals of players were painted across the country in various cities, midfielder Scott was crowned the 'queen of the jungle' and some Lionesses were recognised in the New Year's Honours list.

Former Northern Ireland captain Gail Redmond told BBC Sport the development in her country was "mind-blowing" after their first appearance at a major tournament.

What changes could come in 2023?

Emma Hayes celebrated 10 years in charge of Chelsea in 2022

But there is still plenty of room for growth in the WSL and 2023 could see even bigger developments.

The Football Association is entering the final 18 months of a landmark broadcast agreement with Sky Sports and the BBC, and negotiations are expected to take place over a new, improved deal.

Attendances, though they have increased by average, are still not largescale on a weekly basis. The WSL average attendance in November 2022 was 5,099. The aim is for 6,000 by 2024.

Reading boss Kelly Chambers said in November: "The biggest change we wanted to see happen this year was getting more fans in the door - growing the fanbase too.

"It's all well and good having fans turn up to the stadium every so often, but what we want to is ensure they are embedded into our experience, and leave them wanting more."

Some clubs may need to move to bigger grounds to cater for a growing fanbase. Chelsea's home, Kingsmeadow, only has a capacity of 4,850. Arsenal usually play at Meadow Park, which holds 4,500.

Chelsea boss Hayes has also called for an increase in ticket prices.

"One of the biggest things that perhaps we don't talk enough about is how cheap women's football is," said Hayes.

"I really believe we have to increase the overall pricing structure if we're to play more in [bigger stadiums], because there is a cost implication to it."

The likes of Aston Villa, Leicester, Brighton and Tottenham have given more resources to their women's teams but can more still be done in 2023?

Hayes told BBC Radio One's Newsbeat: "I think people have to realise that - aside from the top two or three clubs - there are still a lot of clubs under-resourced.

"They might not have the levels of expertise or resource to maximise growth on the same level. There still has to be a lot more investment into their infrastructures."

There are also calls to improve medical research on things like pregnancy support in women's football and reducing risk of ACL injuries.

Finally, the FA has plans to establish a company which will run the WSL for at least three years from January 2023.