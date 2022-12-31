Adam Idah said the players wanted to entertain the fans and bring a positive atmosphere back to Carrow Road

Norwich striker Adam Idah says the players want to "put the atmosphere back" in Carrow Road after a difficult few weeks for the Championship club.

The 21-year-old scored on his first start of the season before the Canaries were pegged back by Reading on Friday.

Dean Smith publicly questioned the attitude of some fans and said playing away was better for his side before his sacking on 27 December.

"It does help a lot when the fans are on our side," Idah said.

"It's difficult when you hear the boos. I know it's not been the best (in recent games) but I think tonight was a lot better and we need to carry that on."

Adam Idah (far right) scored his first goal of the season on his first start of the campaign against Reading on Friday

The Republic of Ireland international said caretaker manager Allan Russell had not changed too much since taking his post and had told the players to stick together.

"We've worked with him all season and he does like his attacking football," Idah added to BBC Radio Norfolk.

"It was go out and entertain the fans to get the atmosphere back in Carrow Road again. I think that's what's been missing a lot.

"I think we've got one of the best squads in the Championship it's just a pity we haven't clicked as much as we'd like this season but I think that'll come as time goes on and the new manager comes in."

Dean Smith was sacked on 27 December after a run of three wins in 13 Championship matches

The striker has had limited playing time this season due to a long-term injury and said it was disappointing that he had been unable to spend more time on the pitch under Smith to repay the trust he had shown in him.

"It's quite frustrating that I picked up injuries as to be fair to Dean he showed a lot of faith in me and started me in the Premier League," Idah added.

"It's just unfortunate that I had some injuries that I didn't play that much under him but he was a top guy and it's sad to see people lose their jobs, but that's football and we just have to move on."

Caretaker manager Russell took charge for the first time in Friday's 1-1 draw with Reading and praised the fans for getting behind the team.

"The fans were excellent. I spoke the players about letting the fans feed off your energy and how you play but it think it was mutual tonight," Russell said.

"They both fed off each other."