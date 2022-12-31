Marcus Rashford: Manchester United drop forward to bench for disciplinary reasons
Last updated on .From the section Man Utd
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been dropped to the bench for Saturday's Premier League game at Wolves for disciplinary reasons.
Asked about Rashford's absence, manager Erik ten Hag told BT Sport: "Internal disciplinary. No [details]. Our rules."
England international Rashford started United's previous game against Nottingham Forest on 27 December, scoring the opening goal in a 3-0 win.
He was replaced in the starting XI by 18-year-old winger Alejandro Garnacho.
- Our coverage of Manchester United is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything United - go straight to all the best content