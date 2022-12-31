Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Ellis Simms scored twice on his Sunderland debut in August

Everton have recalled striker Ellis Simms from his season-long loan with Championship side Sunderland.

The 21-year-old joined in the summer from the Toffees and went on to score seven goals in 17 appearances.

He rejoins Everton in good form having scored four goals in his past six appearances, including in Thursday's 4-1 win against Wigan Athletic.

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said his return to Goodison Park was a "real disappointment".

"Unfortunately, this is the nature of loans when they are successful, but it is a testament to Tony [Mowbray] and the wider staff - and of course to Ellis - that Everton feel he is ready to continue his immediate development in a Premier League environment," Speakman said.

"We all wish Ellis the very best and thank him for the part he has played in our continual progression as a football club."

Simms came through Everton's academy and has made one full senior appearance for the club, during a 1-1 Premier League draw with Chelsea in December 2021.

He spent the latter half of the 2021-22 season on loan with Scottish Premiership side Hearts, where he scored seven goals in 21 games and helped the Jam Tarts qualify for the Europa League play-offs.