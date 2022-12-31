Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Debinha, Emily Ramsey, Mana Iwabuchi and Bethany England are among the names who could be involved during the transfer window

Women's Super League clubs are not in action for a few weeks but they are still busy with the January transfer window set to open on Sunday.

Top clubs may look to spend money as they fight for silverware, while teams at the bottom of the table need to add quality to avoid relegation.

Here we take a look at some of the deals that could happen over the next few weeks.

Who could be on the move?

Brazilian international Debinha is a free agent and several clubs have been fighting for her signature

Arsenal are favourites to sign North Carolina Courage midfielder Debinha, 31, who has already confirmed she would be leaving external-link the United States club.

The Gunners could also sign Danish midfielder Kathrine Kuhl, 19, and Canadian forward Cloe Lacasse, 29.

Chelsea forward Bethany England, 28, is expected to join London rivals Tottenham, who had a bid turned down for the striker in the summer.

Leicester are interested in bringing in Manchester United forward Rachel Williams, 34, on loan.

Everton could sign Manchester United goalkeeper Emily Ramsey, 22, on a permanent deal after she joined the club on loan in the summer.

Rangers midfielder Samantha Kerr, 23, has been a target for Liverpool.

Elsewhere, Manchester City have shown interest in Everton defender Gabby George, 25, but she has two years remaining on her contract with the Toffees.

City have also enquired about Lyon midfielder Damaris Egurrola, 23, and could renew their interest in Juventus midfielder Julia Grosso, 22, who they pursued in the summer.

Liverpool midfielder Carla Humphrey joined the club in July 2021

Celtic forward Jacynta Galabadaarachchi, 21, has had interest from several Spanish clubs including Levante and Real Betis but could be attracted to the WSL.

Norwegian midfielder Therese Asland, 27, is a target for Real Madrid but has also had interest from several WSL clubs.

Blackburn midfielder Emma Doyle, 23, has had interest from Leicester but she remains under contract at her club so could prove difficult to move.

Liverpool midfielder Carla Humphrey, 26, could go out on loan, while Chelsea could recall defender Charlotte Wardlaw, 19, from her loan spell with the Reds because of a lack of game time.

Chicago Red Stars defender Zoe Morse, 24, has attracted attention from a few English clubs, while Reading are among those interested in Ghana international Wasila Diwura-Soale, 26.

Everton have enquired about HB Koge defender Andrea Norheim, 23, while Tottenham are also said to be interested.

Angel City midfielder Miri Taylor, 22, was looked at by several English clubs in the summer and there remains interest.

Canadian youth international Jessica de Filippo, 21, is also said to have had interest from a few WSL clubs.

What else should we look out for?

Alessia Russo played a key role in England's triumph at Euro 2022

Manchester United have several key players close to the expiry of their contracts including England international Alessia Russo and Spain full-back Ona Batlle, who have six months remaining.

Russo rejected an offer to extend in July, while Batlle has received heavy interest from several top European clubs including Barcelona.

United could be willing to listen to offers for midfielder Lucy Staniforth, 30.

Several clubs in Europe have asked about the availability of Liverpool midfielder Ceri Holland, 25, but the club has no intention to sell.

Reports suggest external-link Arsenal are close to finalising the signing of Canadian goalkeeper Sabrina D'Angelo, 29, on a free transfer.

Arsenal midfielder Mana Iwabuchi, 29, is keen for game time and would be open to leaving the club in January.

The Gunners may consider recalling Giovana Queiroz, 19, back from her loan spell with Everton due to a lack of playing time.

Meanwhile, several players in the Scottish Women's Premier League are attracting interest including Celtic's Canadian forward Clarissa Larisey, 23, who could become part of a player-swap deal involving a fee, with Swedish club BK Hacken.

What do clubs need?

Leicester appointed Willie Kirk as manager in November and he is hoping to be active in the transfer window

The WSL's bottom side Leicester City hope to be very active in the transfer window in an attempt to avoid relegation but might need to fund signings with outgoings.

New boss Willie Kirk is targeting at least four new players, including a striker, with several players being offered out on loan deals to make room.

Liverpool hope to bring in at least two more players, with a midfielder the priority.

Aston Villa manager Carla Ward, who is expected to hold talks over a new contract in January, is hoping to have money to spend to strengthen an injury-hit squad. They are prioritising a midfielder and a winger.

Manchester United are expected to have incomings and at least one outgoing player as they look to secure a Champions League qualification spot.

Tottenham's priority is to sign a goalscorer and are expected to make further signings after injuries to players brought in the summer.

West Ham boss Paul Konchesky told BBC Sport the club will add to the squad if the right player becomes available and he is expected to be backed with funds.

Reading and Brighton are likely to add a few players to cover injuries and improve squad depth, while Chelsea may react if a target becomes available in January.

Manchester City have money available and have already enquired about several targets.

Everton boss Brian Sorensen said they will "not do a lot" in the window but there could be one or two deals agreed depending on what happens elsewhere.

What deals have already happened?

Liverpool manager Matt Beard and former captain Gemma Bonner worked together when the club won back-to-back WSL titles in 2013 and 2014

Brighton named German Jens Scheuer as Hope Powell's successor as head coach on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Liverpool re-signed former WSL-winning captain Gemma Bonner, 31, from Racing Louisville.

Wales international Sophie Ingle, 31, signed a new two-year deal with Chelsea, with the midfielder keen to stay despite interest from elsewhere.

Arsenal forward Beth Mead signed a new contract with the club, while England team-mate Alex Greenwood extended her stay at Manchester City until 2026.