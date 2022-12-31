Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Scotland and Heart of Midlothian goalkeeper Craig Gordon says he will "do it again" as he begins his latest attempt to fight back from serious injury.

Gordon, who turned 40 on Saturday, suffered a double leg break in last weekend's 2-2 draw with Dundee United.

And he spent Christmas Day in hospital in Dundee undergoing surgery.

"I know what lies ahead as I've walked this road before," Gordon said on Instagram.

"And I'll do it again, albeit on crutches for now. I'll see you soon."

Gordon, who fought back from a career-threatening knee injury that kept him out for two years from 2012, was sharing his thoughts publicly for the first time since his season-ending injury.

"I've played this game long enough to know that I can't take anything for granted and, when I've been 'written off' with injuries before, every game is one more than at times I thought I might get," he said.

"Our medical team did a great job on the pitch. The staff and surgeons at Ninewells Hospital, who performed my surgery on Christmas Day, and all those who looked after me, were brilliant."

Gordon, who has made more than 600 club career appearances and earned 74 Scotland caps, added that "I've not done too bad considering" his injury problems down the years.