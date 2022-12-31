Yuki Kobayashi and Alistair Johnston could be available to face Rangers

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou sees "no great urgency" to move back into the transfer market having made three signings ahead of the January window.

Midfielder Tomoki Iwata was secured from Postecoglou's former club, Yokohama F Marinos, on Friday.

Defenders Alistair Johnston and Yuki Kobayashi will also officially join the Scottish champions on 1 January and could debut against Rangers on Monday.

"That was probably our priority at this stage," Postecoglou says.

"I'm really pleased with the three boys we have brought in. But the transfer window hasn't even opened yet, so what we have got to obviously be aware of is there might be departures as well."

Johnston's arrival from Montreal means they already have a replacement should Josip Juranovic leave after the right-back's impressive World Cup performances for Croatia attracted admirers, while Kobayashi's capture from Vissel Kobe adds to the competition in central defence.

"I guess the pleasing thing from my perspective is that we are in a good position now with three incomings, so whatever happens, we can make decisions that are best for the football club," Postecoglou says.

"We will see what January brings. My view on these things is that, if a good opportunity comes up that will make us stronger, and it makes sense for us, then we will move on it."

With Anthony Ralston still missing with a back problem and Juranovic yet to feature since his return from Qatar, Johnston could be handed a derby debut as long international clearance is forthcoming.

"Tomoki is in Japan, so there is zero chance he will play," Postecoglou says. "With Alistair and Kobayashi, they are available like everyone else."

Sead Haksabanovic misses out again with a foot injury, as does fellow midfielder David Turnbull through suspension as Celtic visit the side sitting nine points behind in second place.

Postecoglou says the 4-0 win over Rangers at Celtic Park earlier in the season and the 2-1 win at Ibrox on their last visit in April would have less bearing on his team selection and strategy than the arrival of Michael Beale as manager at Ibrox.

"We've played in all these fixtures with the same kind of mindset," he adds. "Traditionally, these kinds of games tend to be tight - it's exciting and one you are looking forward to.

"My decisions on picking a team are what's happening currently and even the last game becomes just a reference point. Michael has come in, he's changed the shape slightly, he's tried different personnel, so all those things are factored into it."