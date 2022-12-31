Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic are among the clubs interested in Switzerland midfielder Ardon Jashari as the 20-year-old prepares to leave Luzern, but RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt are favourites for his signature, while Leeds United and Napoli are also keen, according to Sky Germany. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Suwon Samsung Bluewings forward Oh Hyeon-gyu claims that Celtic have made him "a good offer" and "I have a big desire to take on this opportunity", with Navar Sports Korea reporting that a bid of £1.8m has been tabled for the 21-year-old. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Alistair Johnston, the 24-year-old right-back who impressed with Canada at the World Cup finals, says he is ready to make his Celtic debut against Rangers on Monday following his transfer from Montreal. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Middlesbrough have joined Rangers in considering a January move for St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus following the 24-year-old's performances for Australia at the World Cup finals. (Football Scotland) external-link

Malky Mackay hopes Ross Stewart, who has rejected a new contract with Sunderland and is interesting Brentford, Crystal Palace and Rangers, wins a move to England's top flight, but the Ross County manager stresses that any sell-on fee for the 26-year-old Scotland striker will not automatically boost his own January transfer budget. (Press & Journal) external-link

Livingston manager David Martindale thinks Joel Nouble could walk into any side in the Scottish Premiership bar Celtic and expects interest from rival clubs in January for the 26-year-old striker. (Daily Record, print edition)

Lee Johnson would be delighted if Jake Doyle-Hayes remains at Easter Road despite the club accepting an offer from English League One club Forest Green Rovers for the midfielder, but the Hibernian manager admits that the League One strugglers are not the only English club keen on the 24-year-old, while there is also interest from Italian outfits. (The Scotsman) external-link

St Johnstone striker Stevie May is close to agreeing a contract extension. (The Courier) external-link

Scotland winger Oliver Burke has been warned that he is not performing to his full potential in the Bundesliga by Werder Bremen's own technical director. (The National) external-link

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have signed 20-year-old St Mirren midfielder Jay Henderson on loan until the end of the season. (Daily Record, print edition)