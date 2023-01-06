Annan Athletic v Forfar Athletic

Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic15:00ForfarForfar Athletic
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dumbarton
|18
|12
|4
|2
|31
|16
|15
|40
|2
|Stirling
|18
|11
|3
|4
|39
|21
|18
|36
|3
|Elgin
|18
|8
|4
|6
|33
|30
|3
|28
|4
|Annan Athletic
|18
|6
|5
|7
|29
|31
|-2
|23
|5
|Stranraer
|18
|6
|5
|7
|27
|32
|-5
|23
|6
|East Fife
|18
|6
|4
|8
|26
|29
|-3
|22
|7
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|18
|5
|5
|8
|23
|27
|-4
|20
|8
|Stenhousemuir
|18
|5
|5
|8
|30
|36
|-6
|20
|9
|Forfar
|18
|5
|4
|9
|18
|26
|-8
|19
|10
|Albion
|18
|4
|5
|9
|18
|26
|-8
|17