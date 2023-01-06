Falkirk v Montrose

FalkirkFalkirk15:00MontroseMontrose
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|18
|11
|6
|1
|27
|11
|16
|39
|2
|FC Edinburgh
|20
|12
|2
|6
|42
|29
|13
|38
|3
|Falkirk
|18
|9
|5
|4
|36
|22
|14
|32
|4
|Montrose
|20
|8
|6
|6
|29
|25
|4
|30
|5
|Alloa
|19
|8
|5
|6
|35
|27
|8
|29
|6
|Airdrieonians
|19
|8
|5
|6
|36
|30
|6
|29
|7
|Queen of Sth
|20
|7
|5
|8
|33
|34
|-1
|26
|8
|Kelty Hearts
|20
|7
|3
|10
|20
|28
|-8
|24
|9
|Clyde
|19
|2
|4
|13
|23
|40
|-17
|10
|10
|Peterhead
|19
|1
|5
|13
|10
|45
|-35
|8