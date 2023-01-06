Close menu
Scottish League One
ClydeClyde15:00Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts
Venue: New Douglas Park

Clyde v Kelty Hearts

Saturday 7th January 2023

  • FalkirkFalkirk15:00MontroseMontrose
  • FC EdinburghFC Edinburgh15:00DunfermlineDunfermline
  • PeterheadPeterhead15:00AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians
  • Queen of SthQueen of the South15:00AlloaAlloa Athletic

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline18116127111639
2FC Edinburgh20122642291338
3Falkirk1895436221432
4Montrose208662925430
5Alloa198563527829
6Airdrieonians198563630629
7Queen of Sth207583334-126
8Kelty Hearts2073102028-824
9Clyde1924132340-1710
10Peterhead1915131045-358
