Scottish Championship
ArbroathArbroath15:00Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle
Venue: Gayfield Park

Arbroath v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Saturday 7th January 2023

  • AyrAyr United15:00HamiltonHamilton Academical
  • Cove RangersCove Rangers15:00Queen's ParkQueen's Park
  • Partick ThistlePartick Thistle15:00MortonGreenock Morton

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park19113538271136
2Dundee2010553325835
3Ayr1995538271132
4Morton188642719830
5Partick Thistle209384035530
6Raith Rovers218492627-128
7Inverness CT197572627-126
8Cove Rangers195682834-621
9Arbroath203891730-1317
10Hamilton1925121638-2211
View full Scottish Championship table

