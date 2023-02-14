Aldershot Town v Chesterfield

AldershotAldershot Town19:45ChesterfieldChesterfield
Line-ups
Aldershot
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ashby-Hammond
- 3Harfield
- 4Partington
- 17Hutchinson
- 7Amaluzor
- 5Cordner
- 8Frost
- 19Pendlebury
- 22Mnoga
- 23Glover
Substitutes
- 10McQuoid
- 15Anderson
- 16Jordan
- 27Willard
Chesterfield
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fitzsimons
- 16Sheckleford
- 21Palmer
- 7Mandeville
- 3Horton
- 5Grimes
- 35Jones
- 28Banks
- 4Akinola
- 17Dobra
- 15McCallum
Substitutes
- 6Maguire
- 10Colclough
- 12Williams
- 26Oldaker
- 27Quigley
- Referee:
- James Durkin
Match report to follow.