National League
AldershotAldershot Town19:45ChesterfieldChesterfield
Venue: The EBB Stadium, England

Aldershot Town v Chesterfield

National League

Line-ups

Aldershot

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashby-Hammond
  • 3Harfield
  • 4Partington
  • 17Hutchinson
  • 7Amaluzor
  • 5Cordner
  • 8Frost
  • 19Pendlebury
  • 22Mnoga
  • 23Glover

Substitutes

  • 10McQuoid
  • 15Anderson
  • 16Jordan
  • 27Willard

Chesterfield

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fitzsimons
  • 16Sheckleford
  • 21Palmer
  • 7Mandeville
  • 3Horton
  • 5Grimes
  • 35Jones
  • 28Banks
  • 4Akinola
  • 17Dobra
  • 15McCallum

Substitutes

  • 6Maguire
  • 10Colclough
  • 12Williams
  • 26Oldaker
  • 27Quigley
Referee:
James Durkin

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County31228176284874
2Wrexham29225275255071
3Woking30176753302357
4Barnet28165755431253
5Chesterfield28164852361652
6Southend28128838251344
7Boreham Wood28111073427743
8Dag & Red29126114447-342
9Bromley29101184237541
10Eastleigh29125123636041
11Wealdstone29118103541-641
12Solihull Moors30116134544139
13Aldershot31114164249-737
14Altrincham2999114152-1136
15Halifax29105142637-1135
16Maidenhead United3096153344-1133
17Yeovil2861482528-332
18York3088143539-432
19Oldham2887133744-731
20Dorking2986154469-2530
21Gateshead28610123545-1028
22Torquay2968153252-2026
23Scunthorpe3058173559-2423
24Maidstone United3157193568-3322
View full National League table

