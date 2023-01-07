Close menu
Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County0LivingstonLivingston2

Ross County 0-2 Livingston: Bruce Anderson double earns first win since November

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Ross County v Livingston
Bruce Anderson scored twice in the second half to earn the win for Livingston

Bruce Anderson's second-half double lifted Livingston to fifth in the Scottish Premiership as they stung Ross County twice on the counter.

The visitors were holding out against a County barrage when they broke upfield and scored the 66th-minute opener, Anderson stretching to connect with a Steven Bradley cross.

Three minutes later Anderson had his second, picking the ball up on the halfway line and charging towards the County box before firing low into the net.

The win is Livingston's first since 8 November and moves them above St Mirren, but County remain rooted to the bottom, three points from safety having played two games more.

Both sides were looking to address rotten runs of form, with neither having won for over eight weeks. The first-half showed why. Although there was plenty of effort, there was very little quality on show in either box.

The only glimmer of hope came when Andrew Shinnie buried Anderson's through ball, but the offside flag went up straight away. The VAR check revealed it was the right decision - by a matter of inches.

In the second-half, County began to pepper the Livingston goal and both Ross Callachan and David Cancola should have scored.

The former received the ball unmarked in the box, swivelling and driving a shot straight at the legs of Shamal George, before Cancola showed excellent composure in the box before passing wide from six yards out.

George was then alert to tip a Keith Watson effort over, and it looked more than likely that County would eventually break the deadlock.

But it was Livingston who nudged themselves ahead when Nicky Devlin and Bradley surged up the right, with the former Hibs winger cutting back to Anderson, who netted with composure.

Three minutes later, they had a second. Picking up the ball on the halfway line, Anderson had one thing in his mind, charging straight at Connor Randall before shifting the ball onto his right and lacing it low into the bottom corner.

With that, County were practically out of the game and were denied a tense finale when Jordan White's header was ruled out because Callachan was offside in the build-up.

Player of the Match - Bruce Anderson (Livingston)

The only man to show an edge in the box. His second in particular was a superb solo effort. Four goals for the season now

County made to pay as Anderson shows killer instinct - analysis

As they have done on numerous occasions this season - much like last term - County will leave that game wondering how they didn't win it.

They were piling the pressure on Livingston but they could not find a clinical touch in the box. Callachan and Cancola, in particular, were clearly feeling merciful.

Anderson showed them what they were missing. He did well for the first, stretching as the cross was played behind him.

The second was even better. There was only one thing in his mind when he picked the ball up - get to the box. He did that, and then some.

This is worrying for County. In periods of such dominance, they need to put teams to the sword.

What they said

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "I thought we were in good control in the first half, had a couple of half chances. Second half, we have a couple of unbelievable chances. You have to score these goals.

"There's very little between a lot of teams in this division, and it's fine lines between who slips up and who has a bit of quality and takes their chances. Today they did, and we didn't."

Livingston manager David Martindale: "I don't think there was a lot between the teams and we were fortunate we stuck the ball away twice. If I was to summarise the game, we took our chances and County didn't.

"Bruce Anderson was the difference for us. They had chances just as good as ours today, but Brucie stuck them away. He took his goals fantastically well."

What's next?

County travel to Motherwell next Saturday, as Livingston go to Perth to face St Johnstone (both 15:00 GMT).

Line-ups

Ross County

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 2Randall
  • 15Watson
  • 6Iacovitti
  • 16Harmon
  • 4CancolaSubstituted forLoturiat 65'minutes
  • 22Tillson
  • 17OlaigbeSubstituted forHiwula-Mayifuilaat 59'minutes
  • 8Callachan
  • 7Edwards
  • 26White

Substitutes

  • 5Baldwin
  • 9Samuel
  • 11Sims
  • 12Johnson
  • 14Loturi
  • 18Akio
  • 19Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 21Munro
  • 24Paton

Livingston

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1George
  • 2Devlin
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 15Boyes
  • 29Penrice
  • 22Shinnie
  • 24KellyBooked at 31mins
  • 33Oméonga
  • 16BradleySubstituted forObileyeat 79'minutes
  • 9Anderson
  • 17KellySubstituted forBahamboulaat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 6Obileye
  • 7Bahamboula
  • 10Esmael Gonçalves
  • 25Cancar
  • 31Konovalov
  • 32Hamilton
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home10
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ross County 0, Livingston 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ross County 0, Livingston 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Victor Loturi (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bruce Anderson (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicky Devlin with a cross.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Dylan Bahamboula replaces Stephen Kelly.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Tillson (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Connor Randall with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Iacovitti (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by George Harmon with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Jack Fitzwater.

  9. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  10. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Ross County 0-2 Livingston.

  11. Post update

    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Jordan White (Ross County) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Ross County. George Harmon tries a through ball, but Ross Callachan is caught offside.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Ayo Obileye replaces Steven Bradley.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Keith Watson.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Stéphane Oméonga.

  16. Post update

    Owura Edwards (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Steven Bradley (Livingston).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Bruce Anderson (Livingston).

  19. Post update

    Keith Watson (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Jordan Tillson.

Player of the match

KellyStephen Kelly

with an average of 9.70

Ross County

  1. Squad number2Player nameRandall
    Average rating

    6.88

  2. Squad number22Player nameTillson
    Average rating

    6.53

  3. Squad number16Player nameHarmon
    Average rating

    6.03

  4. Squad number6Player nameIacovitti
    Average rating

    5.77

  5. Squad number1Player nameLaidlaw
    Average rating

    5.48

  6. Squad number7Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    5.12

  7. Squad number8Player nameCallachan
    Average rating

    4.75

  8. Squad number17Player nameOlaigbe
    Average rating

    4.52

  9. Squad number26Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    4.48

  10. Squad number19Player nameHiwula-Mayifuila
    Average rating

    4.36

  11. Squad number4Player nameCancola
    Average rating

    4.13

  12. Squad number15Player nameWatson
    Average rating

    4.12

  13. Squad number14Player nameLoturi
    Average rating

    2.63

Livingston

  1. Squad number17Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    9.70

  2. Squad number9Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    9.23

  3. Squad number1Player nameGeorge
    Average rating

    8.83

  4. Squad number16Player nameBradley
    Average rating

    8.77

  5. Squad number33Player nameOméonga
    Average rating

    8.70

  6. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    8.68

  7. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    8.36

  8. Squad number22Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    8.32

  9. Squad number24Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    8.27

  10. Squad number5Player nameFitzwater
    Average rating

    7.93

  11. Squad number29Player namePenrice
    Average rating

    7.47

  12. Squad number15Player nameBoyes
    Average rating

    7.40

  13. Squad number7Player nameBahamboula
    Average rating

    7.07

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic21191165174858
2Rangers20144246202646
3Hearts209563631532
4Aberdeen2192103532329
5Livingston208482028-828
6St Mirren197662226-427
7St Johnstone2173112432-824
8Hibernian2072112433-923
9Kilmarnock2155111735-1820
10Motherwell1954102328-519
11Dundee Utd1954102333-1019
12Ross County2144131434-2016
View full Scottish Premiership table

