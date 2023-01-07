Close menu
Scottish Premiership
St MirrenSt Mirren1HeartsHeart of Midlothian1

St Mirren 1-1 Hearts: Robert Snodgrass goal earns visitors point

By Sean McGillBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

St Mirren and Hearts shared the spoils in Paisley
Hearts consolidated third position in the Scottish Premiership by recovering from the loss of an early goal to earn a point at St Mirren.

The Paisley side led inside four minutes after Ryan Strain's deflected free-kick found the back of the net.

But Robert Snodgrass grabbed his first goal for Hearts - and his first in Scottish football since 2008 - with a cross that flew beyond Trevor Carson.

St Mirren finished with 10 men after Marcus Fraser was sent off late on.

Then defender was shown a straight red following a VAR check on his violent stamp on Jorge Grant, but it came too late to affect the outcome.

Hearts remain three points clear in third, while St Mirren are five points back in sixth. But it could have been very different had they held on to their early lead.

An uncharacteristic Snodgrass mistake allowed Keanu Baccus pounce before being eventually hauled down by Cammy Devlin. That allowed Strain to step up and his free-kick flew beyond Zander Clark thanks to a deflection off Toby Sibbick.

The St Mirren squeeze caused havoc for Hearts, enabling the home side pick the ball up and break dangerously. Curtis Main drilled one across the face, leaving Alex Greive unsuccessfully lunging to poke it home.

It wouldn't be the last time the New Zealander was left with head in hands, spurning the best opportunity of the game when completely unmanned at the back-post following a recycled cross.

Identifying a route back into the game for Hearts seemed difficult, but at the start of the second half, good fortune saw the visitors pull level.

Snodgrass opened his Hearts account with a cross which soared through a busy box and bounded in at the back post - his first goal in Scottish football since scoring for Livingston nearly 15 years ago.

The equaliser breathed life into a previously flat visiting side, who could well have been ahead if free-scoring Lawrence Shankland had found the right connection with Devlin's looped cross.

The travelling fans behind the goal were in full voice as they protested for a penalty when the ball struck the arm of Alex Gogic in the box, though the midfielder knew very little about it and play rolled on.

Both sides battled hard to find a winner, but boiling point was reached in injury time when Fraser was dismissed after a high lunge that culminated with him landing heavily on Grant.

St Mirren's impressive home form continues as they made it 10 league games unbeaten in front of their fans, while Hearts still set the pace in the race for Europe.

Player of the Match - Alex Gogic (St Mirren)

Gogic
The Cypriot set the tone for his side's fierce battling in the centre of the park, routinely getting the better of his Hearts counterparts in the first half

Hosts fizzle out as Hearts battle back - analysis

The Paisley faithful may see few better performances from their side this season than the opening 45 minutes here.

Stephen Robinson praised his side's character after they sealed a point at Rugby Park with 10 men on Monday, and their spirit was again on full display in the early stages.

They rammed, rattled and ran roughshod over a previously high-flying Hearts, pressing with precision and passion to set the tempo of the encounter.

Chance creation was no issue either, breaking with real intent, but Greive's lack of composure in front of goal saw the hosts pass up the opportunity to be out of sight at the break.

For Hearts, assessing what went wrong in the opening period will likely be high on Robbie Neilson's list of priorities.

Snodgrass - who has at times made his return to Scottish football look so easy he might as well be playing with slippers on - struggled before the break, leaving Hearts without any real direction.

The veteran midfielder did save his side, though, and had Shankland not leaped a fraction too early, Hearts may well have tightened their grip on third spot.

What's next?

In a calendar quirk, the sides meet again in their next outing, as Hearts welcome St Mirren to Tynecastle on Friday (19:45 GMT).

Line-ups

St Mirren

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Carson
  • 23StrainSubstituted forFlynnat 18'minutes
  • 22FraserBooked at 90mins
  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 18Dunne
  • 3Tanser
  • 17BaccusBooked at 41minsSubstituted forKiltieat 45'minutes
  • 13Gogic
  • 6O'HaraBooked at 56mins
  • 21GreiveSubstituted forOlusanyaat 78'minutesSubstituted forTaylorat 90+7'minutes
  • 10Main

Substitutes

  • 5Taylor
  • 8Flynn
  • 9Brophy
  • 11Kiltie
  • 15Reid
  • 20Olusanya
  • 27Urminsky
  • 30Taylor
  • 34Campbell

Hearts

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 28Clark
  • 21Sibbick
  • 15Rowles
  • 19Cochrane
  • 2Smith
  • 14DevlinSubstituted forGrantat 81'minutes
  • 77SnodgrassBooked at 86mins
  • 17ForrestSubstituted forHumphrysat 68'minutes
  • 30Ginnelly
  • 18McKayBooked at 45mins
  • 9Shankland

Substitutes

  • 7Grant
  • 8Kiomourtzoglou
  • 12Atkinson
  • 13Stewart
  • 20Neilson
  • 22Henderson
  • 27Smith
  • 29Humphrys
Referee:
Chris Graham
Attendance:
7,249

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home13
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home18
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St. Mirren 1, Heart of Midlothian 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St. Mirren 1, Heart of Midlothian 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Richard Taylor replaces Toyosi Olusanya.

  4. Dismissal

    Marcus Fraser (St. Mirren) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

  5. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  6. Post update

    VAR Decision: Card upgraded Marcus Fraser (St. Mirren).

  7. Post update

    Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Marcus Fraser (St. Mirren).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Smith.

  11. Post update

    Toby Sibbick (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Toyosi Olusanya (St. Mirren).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Toyosi Olusanya (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mark O'Hara following a fast break.

  14. Booking

    Robert Snodgrass (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Robert Snodgrass (Heart of Midlothian).

  16. Post update

    Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stephen Humphrys (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Greg Kiltie (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mark O'Hara.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Jorge Grant replaces Cameron Devlin.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Toyosi Olusanya replaces Alex Greive.

