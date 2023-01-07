Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Jota jabbed Celtic in front just before the break

Celtic extended their Scottish Premiership lead to 12 points over Rangers as their attacking persistence paid off against Kilmarnock.

After a dominant half, Jota broke the deadlock for the league leaders just before the break, sliding in to meet Daizen Maeda's low cross to score his eighth goal of the season.

And Celtic doubled their lead after the break when Kilmarnock defender Ash Taylor deflected Reo Hatate's cross into his own goal under pressure from Kyogo Furuhashi.

Rangers - in second place - travel to face Dundee United on Sunday (16:00 GMT) with precious little margin for error.

Live Text Line-ups Celtic Formation 4-3-3 1 Hart 2 Johnston 20 Carter-Vickers 4 Starfelt 25 Bernabei 13 Mooy 42 McGregor 41 Hatate 38 Maeda 8 Furuhashi 17 Neves Filipe 1 Hart

2 Johnston

20 Carter-Vickers

4 Starfelt

25 Bernabei

13 Mooy Substituted for O'Riley at 63' minutes

42 McGregor

41 Hatate Substituted for Turnbull at 83' minutes

38 Maeda Substituted for Forrest at 83' minutes

8 Furuhashi Substituted for Giakoumakis at 63' minutes

17 Neves Filipe Substituted for Abada at 63' minutes Substitutes 6 Jenz

7 Giakoumakis

11 Abada

14 Turnbull

18 Kobayashi

29 Bain

33 O'Riley

49 Forrest

88 Juranovic Kilmarnock Formation 5-3-2 20 Walker 2 Mayo 19 Wright 5 Taylor 6 Stokes 33 Chrisene 4 Power 31 Polworth 7 McKenzie 16 Robinson 23 Vassell 20 Walker

2 Mayo

19 Wright

5 Taylor

6 Stokes

33 Chrisene

4 Power Substituted for Lyons at 64' minutes

31 Polworth Substituted for Murray at 75' minutes

7 McKenzie Substituted for McInroy at 85' minutes

16 Robinson Substituted for Armstrong at 64' minutes

23 Vassell Substituted for Doidge at 64' minutes Substitutes 1 Hemming

8 Alston

11 Armstrong

14 Sanders

15 Murray

17 Lyons

18 Waters

21 McInroy

