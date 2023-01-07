Close menu
Scottish Premiership
CelticCeltic2KilmarnockKilmarnock0

Celtic 2-0 Kilmarnock: Hosts 12 clear at top of Scottish Premiership

By Keir MurrayBBC Scotland

Celtic v Kilmarnock
Jota jabbed Celtic in front just before the break

Celtic extended their Scottish Premiership lead to 12 points over Rangers as their attacking persistence paid off against Kilmarnock.

After a dominant half, Jota broke the deadlock for the league leaders just before the break, sliding in to meet Daizen Maeda's low cross to score his eighth goal of the season.

And Celtic doubled their lead after the break when Kilmarnock defender Ash Taylor deflected Reo Hatate's cross into his own goal under pressure from Kyogo Furuhashi.

Rangers - in second place - travel to face Dundee United on Sunday (16:00 GMT) with precious little margin for error.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hart
  • 2Johnston
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4Starfelt
  • 25Bernabei
  • 13MooySubstituted forO'Rileyat 63'minutes
  • 42McGregor
  • 41HatateSubstituted forTurnbullat 83'minutes
  • 38MaedaSubstituted forForrestat 83'minutes
  • 8FuruhashiSubstituted forGiakoumakisat 63'minutes
  • 17Neves FilipeSubstituted forAbadaat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Jenz
  • 7Giakoumakis
  • 11Abada
  • 14Turnbull
  • 18Kobayashi
  • 29Bain
  • 33O'Riley
  • 49Forrest
  • 88Juranovic

Kilmarnock

Formation 5-3-2

  • 20Walker
  • 2Mayo
  • 19Wright
  • 5Taylor
  • 6Stokes
  • 33Chrisene
  • 4PowerSubstituted forLyonsat 64'minutes
  • 31PolworthSubstituted forMurrayat 75'minutes
  • 7McKenzieSubstituted forMcInroyat 85'minutes
  • 16RobinsonSubstituted forArmstrongat 64'minutes
  • 23VassellSubstituted forDoidgeat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Hemming
  • 8Alston
  • 11Armstrong
  • 14Sanders
  • 15Murray
  • 17Lyons
  • 18Waters
  • 21McInroy
  • 26Doidge
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamCelticAway TeamKilmarnock
Possession
Home79%
Away21%
Shots
Home24
Away2
Shots on Target
Home9
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Celtic 2, Kilmarnock 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Celtic 2, Kilmarnock 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Turnbull (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Forrest.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by David Turnbull.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alexandro Bernabei (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum McGregor.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum McGregor (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alistair Johnston following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Lewis Mayo.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. David Turnbull (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Forrest.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    James Forrest (Celtic) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt O'Riley with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Brad Lyons.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fraser Murray with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Giorgos Giakoumakis.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Carl Starfelt.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Cameron Carter-Vickers.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Kerr McInroy replaces Rory McKenzie.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).

  20. Post update

    Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Celtic

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameHart
    Average rating

    6.40

  2. Squad number2Player nameJohnston
    Average rating

    7.71

  3. Squad number20Player nameCarter-Vickers
    Average rating

    8.07

  4. Squad number4Player nameStarfelt
    Average rating

    7.29

  5. Squad number25Player nameBernabei
    Average rating

    7.10

  6. Squad number13Player nameMooy
    Average rating

    7.72

  7. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    7.74

  8. Squad number41Player nameHatate
    Average rating

    7.94

  9. Squad number38Player nameMaeda
    Average rating

    8.00

  10. Squad number8Player nameFuruhashi
    Average rating

    7.84

  11. Squad number17Player nameJota
    Average rating

    7.59

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameGiakoumakis
    Average rating

    7.59

  2. Squad number11Player nameAbada
    Average rating

    7.46

  3. Squad number14Player nameTurnbull
    Average rating

    7.60

  4. Squad number33Player nameO'Riley
    Average rating

    7.48

  5. Squad number49Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    7.82

Kilmarnock

Starting XI

  1. Squad number20Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    5.20

  2. Squad number2Player nameMayo
    Average rating

    5.47

  3. Squad number19Player nameWright
    Average rating

    4.89

  4. Squad number5Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    4.47

  5. Squad number6Player nameStokes
    Average rating

    4.83

  6. Squad number33Player nameChrisene
    Average rating

    4.47

  7. Squad number4Player namePower
    Average rating

    4.88

  8. Squad number31Player namePolworth
    Average rating

    4.81

  9. Squad number7Player nameMcKenzie
    Average rating

    4.83

  10. Squad number16Player nameRobinson
    Average rating

    4.82

  11. Squad number23Player nameVassell
    Average rating

    4.91

Substitutes

  1. Squad number11Player nameArmstrong
    Average rating

    3.45

  2. Squad number15Player nameMurray
    Average rating

    3.56

  3. Squad number17Player nameLyons
    Average rating

    3.15

  4. Squad number21Player nameMcInroy
    Average rating

    3.63

  5. Squad number26Player nameDoidge
    Average rating

    3.05

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic21191165174858
2Rangers20144246202646
3Hearts209563631532
4Aberdeen2192103532329
5Livingston208482028-828
6St Mirren197662226-427
7St Johnstone2173112432-824
8Hibernian2072112433-923
9Kilmarnock2155111735-1820
10Motherwell1954102328-519
11Dundee Utd1954102333-1019
12Ross County2144131434-2016
View full Scottish Premiership table

