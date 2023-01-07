Match ends, Celtic 2, Kilmarnock 0.
Celtic extended their Scottish Premiership lead to 12 points over Rangers as their attacking persistence paid off against Kilmarnock.
After a dominant half, Jota broke the deadlock for the league leaders just before the break, sliding in to meet Daizen Maeda's low cross to score his eighth goal of the season.
And Celtic doubled their lead after the break when Kilmarnock defender Ash Taylor deflected Reo Hatate's cross into his own goal under pressure from Kyogo Furuhashi.
Rangers - in second place - travel to face Dundee United on Sunday (16:00 GMT) with precious little margin for error.
Line-ups
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hart
- 2Johnston
- 20Carter-Vickers
- 4Starfelt
- 25Bernabei
- 13MooySubstituted forO'Rileyat 63'minutes
- 42McGregor
- 41HatateSubstituted forTurnbullat 83'minutes
- 38MaedaSubstituted forForrestat 83'minutes
- 8FuruhashiSubstituted forGiakoumakisat 63'minutes
- 17Neves FilipeSubstituted forAbadaat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Jenz
- 7Giakoumakis
- 11Abada
- 14Turnbull
- 18Kobayashi
- 29Bain
- 33O'Riley
- 49Forrest
- 88Juranovic
Kilmarnock
Formation 5-3-2
- 20Walker
- 2Mayo
- 19Wright
- 5Taylor
- 6Stokes
- 33Chrisene
- 4PowerSubstituted forLyonsat 64'minutes
- 31PolworthSubstituted forMurrayat 75'minutes
- 7McKenzieSubstituted forMcInroyat 85'minutes
- 16RobinsonSubstituted forArmstrongat 64'minutes
- 23VassellSubstituted forDoidgeat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Hemming
- 8Alston
- 11Armstrong
- 14Sanders
- 15Murray
- 17Lyons
- 18Waters
- 21McInroy
- 26Doidge
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home79%
- Away21%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celtic 2, Kilmarnock 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. David Turnbull (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Forrest.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by David Turnbull.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alexandro Bernabei (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum McGregor.
Post update
Attempt missed. Callum McGregor (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alistair Johnston following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Lewis Mayo.
Post update
Attempt blocked. David Turnbull (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Forrest.
Post update
Attempt saved. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
James Forrest (Celtic) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt O'Riley with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Brad Lyons.
Post update
Attempt missed. Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fraser Murray with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Giorgos Giakoumakis.
Post update
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Carl Starfelt.
Post update
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Cameron Carter-Vickers.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Kerr McInroy replaces Rory McKenzie.
Post update
Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).
Post update
Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
