Match ends, Aberdeen 2, St. Johnstone 0.
Two second-half goals from Duk ended Aberdeen's five match winless run in the Scottish Premiership as they overcame St Johnstone after a lively contest.
The Cape Verde forward eased growing tension at Pittodrie after some poor recent performances piled pressure on the team and manager Jim Goodwin.
Duk took advantage of some shambolic St Johnstone defending to stab home the opener, and headed in his second 10 minutes later to seal a vital win.
The victory keeps Aberdeen in fourth place and brings them three points behind third-place Hearts, while St Johnstone stay seventh after a fourth straight defeat.
Line-ups
Aberdeen
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 24Roos
- 2McCrorie
- 5Stewart
- 4Scales
- 22Coulson
- 16Ramadani
- 6ShinnieSubstituted forBarronat 90+1'minutes
- 33KennedySubstituted forHayesat 61'minutes
- 20ClarksonSubstituted forRamírezat 87'minutes
- 11de Barros LopesSubstituted forDuncanat 88'minutes
- 9MiovskiSubstituted forBesuijenat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lewis
- 7Morris
- 8Barron
- 10Besuijen
- 15Watkins
- 17Hayes
- 23Duncan
- 25Richardson
- 99Ramírez
St Johnstone
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Matthews
- 14Wright
- 5MitchellBooked at 65mins
- 6GordonSubstituted forClarkat 76'minutes
- 4Considine
- 3Gallacher
- 23CareyBooked at 21mins
- 13McGowan
- 18MacPhersonBooked at 62minsSubstituted forCrawfordat 82'minutes
- 29MurphySubstituted forWotherspoonat 66'minutes
- 7MaySubstituted forBairat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Brown
- 10Wotherspoon
- 11O'Halloran
- 12Parish
- 17Bair
- 21Crawford
- 27Kucheriavyi
- 34Phillips
- 37Clark
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
- Attendance:
- 14,202
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aberdeen 2, St. Johnstone 0.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Duncan (Aberdeen).
Post update
Tony Gallacher (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Connor Barron replaces Graeme Shinnie.
Post update
Foul by Hayden Coulson (Aberdeen).
Post update
Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Anthony Stewart (Aberdeen).
Post update
Andrew Considine (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Ryan McGowan.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Ryan Duncan replaces Duk.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Christian Ramírez replaces Leighton Clarkson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Theo Bair with a headed pass.
Goal!
Goal! Aberdeen 2, St. Johnstone 0. Duk (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonny Hayes with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Vicente Besuijen (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ylber Ramadani.
Post update
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Andrew Considine.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Alister Crawford replaces Cameron MacPherson.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Theo Bair replaces Stevie May.
Post update
Duk (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
