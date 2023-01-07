Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Aberdeen forward Duk scored twice to earn his side victory

Two second-half goals from Duk ended Aberdeen's five match winless run in the Scottish Premiership as they overcame St Johnstone after a lively contest.

The Cape Verde forward eased growing tension at Pittodrie after some poor recent performances piled pressure on the team and manager Jim Goodwin.

Duk took advantage of some shambolic St Johnstone defending to stab home the opener, and headed in his second 10 minutes later to seal a vital win.

The victory keeps Aberdeen in fourth place and brings them three points behind third-place Hearts, while St Johnstone stay seventh after a fourth straight defeat.

Match ends, Aberdeen 2, St. Johnstone 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Aberdeen 2, St. Johnstone 0. Post update Foul by Ryan Duncan (Aberdeen). Post update Tony Gallacher (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt blocked. Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Substitution Substitution, Aberdeen. Connor Barron replaces Graeme Shinnie. Post update Foul by Hayden Coulson (Aberdeen). Post update Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Anthony Stewart (Aberdeen). Post update Andrew Considine (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Ryan McGowan. Substitution Substitution, Aberdeen. Ryan Duncan replaces Duk. Substitution Substitution, Aberdeen. Christian Ramírez replaces Leighton Clarkson. Post update Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Theo Bair with a headed pass. goal Goal! Goal! Aberdeen 2, St. Johnstone 0. Duk (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonny Hayes with a cross following a corner. Post update Attempt blocked. Vicente Besuijen (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ylber Ramadani. Post update Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Andrew Considine. Substitution Substitution, St. Johnstone. Alister Crawford replaces Cameron MacPherson. Substitution Substitution, St. Johnstone. Theo Bair replaces Stevie May. Post update Duk (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.