Scottish Premiership
AberdeenAberdeen2St JohnstoneSt Johnstone0

Aberdeen 2-0 St Johnstone: Duk double ends home side's five-game winless run

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Aberdeen's Luis Lopes scores to make it 1-0 during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and St Johnstone at Pittodrie,
Aberdeen forward Duk scored twice to earn his side victory

Two second-half goals from Duk ended Aberdeen's five match winless run in the Scottish Premiership as they overcame St Johnstone after a lively contest.

The Cape Verde forward eased growing tension at Pittodrie after some poor recent performances piled pressure on the team and manager Jim Goodwin.

Duk took advantage of some shambolic St Johnstone defending to stab home the opener, and headed in his second 10 minutes later to seal a vital win.

The victory keeps Aberdeen in fourth place and brings them three points behind third-place Hearts, while St Johnstone stay seventh after a fourth straight defeat.

Line-ups

Aberdeen

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 24Roos
  • 2McCrorie
  • 5Stewart
  • 4Scales
  • 22Coulson
  • 16Ramadani
  • 6ShinnieSubstituted forBarronat 90+1'minutes
  • 33KennedySubstituted forHayesat 61'minutes
  • 20ClarksonSubstituted forRamírezat 87'minutes
  • 11de Barros LopesSubstituted forDuncanat 88'minutes
  • 9MiovskiSubstituted forBesuijenat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lewis
  • 7Morris
  • 8Barron
  • 10Besuijen
  • 15Watkins
  • 17Hayes
  • 23Duncan
  • 25Richardson
  • 99Ramírez

St Johnstone

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Matthews
  • 14Wright
  • 5MitchellBooked at 65mins
  • 6GordonSubstituted forClarkat 76'minutes
  • 4Considine
  • 3Gallacher
  • 23CareyBooked at 21mins
  • 13McGowan
  • 18MacPhersonBooked at 62minsSubstituted forCrawfordat 82'minutes
  • 29MurphySubstituted forWotherspoonat 66'minutes
  • 7MaySubstituted forBairat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Brown
  • 10Wotherspoon
  • 11O'Halloran
  • 12Parish
  • 17Bair
  • 21Crawford
  • 27Kucheriavyi
  • 34Phillips
  • 37Clark
Referee:
Euan Anderson
Attendance:
14,202

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home16
Away10
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aberdeen 2, St. Johnstone 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aberdeen 2, St. Johnstone 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Duncan (Aberdeen).

  4. Post update

    Tony Gallacher (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Connor Barron replaces Graeme Shinnie.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Hayden Coulson (Aberdeen).

  8. Post update

    Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Anthony Stewart (Aberdeen).

  10. Post update

    Andrew Considine (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Ryan McGowan.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Ryan Duncan replaces Duk.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Christian Ramírez replaces Leighton Clarkson.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Theo Bair with a headed pass.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Aberdeen 2, St. Johnstone 0. Duk (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonny Hayes with a cross following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vicente Besuijen (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ylber Ramadani.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Andrew Considine.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Alister Crawford replaces Cameron MacPherson.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Theo Bair replaces Stevie May.

  20. Post update

    Duk (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic21191165174858
2Rangers20144246202646
3Hearts209563631532
4Aberdeen2192103532329
5Livingston208482028-828
6St Mirren197662226-427
7St Johnstone2173112432-824
8Hibernian2072112433-923
9Kilmarnock2155111735-1820
10Motherwell1954102328-519
11Dundee Utd1954102333-1019
12Ross County2144131434-2016
View full Scottish Premiership table

