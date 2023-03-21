Gillingham v Crewe Alexandra

Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Courtney Baker-Richardson replaces David Amoo.
Line-ups
Gillingham
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Morris
- 2Alexander
- 5Ehmer
- 23Masterson
- 14McKenzie
- 7MacDonaldBooked at 11mins
- 6Williams
- 38DiengSubstituted forLapslieat 67'minutes
- 16JefferiesSubstituted forO'Brienat 67'minutes
- 28Hawkins
- 20Nichols
Substitutes
- 3Tutonda
- 4Wright
- 18Coleman
- 33Holtam
- 35Abrahams
- 44O'Brien
- 49Lapslie
Crewe
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Richards
- 2Mellor
- 8Thomas
- 6Offord
- 3Adebisi
- 32AmooSubstituted forBaker-Richardsonat 69'minutes
- 12GriffithsBooked at 42mins
- 25Tabiner
- 11Agyei
- 10Ainley
- 20Nevitt
Substitutes
- 9Baker-Richardson
- 27Holícek
- 29Lawton
- 30Lunt
- 34Webster
- 35Down
- Referee:
- James Oldham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Substitution
Post update
Hand ball by Tom Nichols (Gillingham).
Post update
Shaun Williams (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rio Adebisi (Crewe Alexandra).
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Aiden O'Brien replaces Dom Jefferies.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. George Lapslie replaces Timothee Dieng.
Post update
Attempt missed. Regan Griffiths (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Daniel Agyei.
Post update
Foul by Oliver Hawkins (Gillingham).
Post update
Conor Thomas (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Gillingham 1, Crewe Alexandra 1. Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joel Tabiner (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Elliott Nevitt.
Post update
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Robbie McKenzie.
Post update
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by David Amoo.
Goal!
Goal! Gillingham 1, Crewe Alexandra 0. Tom Nichols (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander MacDonald.
Post update
Offside, Gillingham. Oliver Hawkins tries a through ball, but Tom Nichols is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Elliott Nevitt (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rio Adebisi.
Post update
Attempt missed. Robbie McKenzie (Gillingham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alexander MacDonald.
Post update
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Daniel Agyei.
Second Half
Second Half begins Gillingham 0, Crewe Alexandra 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Gillingham 0, Crewe Alexandra 0.
Match report will appear here.