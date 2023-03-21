Close menu
League Two
GillinghamGillingham1CreweCrewe Alexandra1

Gillingham v Crewe Alexandra

Line-ups

Gillingham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Morris
  • 2Alexander
  • 5Ehmer
  • 23Masterson
  • 14McKenzie
  • 7MacDonaldBooked at 11mins
  • 6Williams
  • 38DiengSubstituted forLapslieat 67'minutes
  • 16JefferiesSubstituted forO'Brienat 67'minutes
  • 28Hawkins
  • 20Nichols

Substitutes

  • 3Tutonda
  • 4Wright
  • 18Coleman
  • 33Holtam
  • 35Abrahams
  • 44O'Brien
  • 49Lapslie

Crewe

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Richards
  • 2Mellor
  • 8Thomas
  • 6Offord
  • 3Adebisi
  • 32AmooSubstituted forBaker-Richardsonat 69'minutes
  • 12GriffithsBooked at 42mins
  • 25Tabiner
  • 11Agyei
  • 10Ainley
  • 20Nevitt

Substitutes

  • 9Baker-Richardson
  • 27Holícek
  • 29Lawton
  • 30Lunt
  • 34Webster
  • 35Down
Referee:
James Oldham

Match Stats

Home TeamGillinghamAway TeamCrewe
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home4
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Courtney Baker-Richardson replaces David Amoo.

  2. Post update

    Hand ball by Tom Nichols (Gillingham).

  3. Post update

    Shaun Williams (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Rio Adebisi (Crewe Alexandra).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Gillingham. Aiden O'Brien replaces Dom Jefferies.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Gillingham. George Lapslie replaces Timothee Dieng.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Regan Griffiths (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Daniel Agyei.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Oliver Hawkins (Gillingham).

  9. Post update

    Conor Thomas (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Gillingham 1, Crewe Alexandra 1. Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joel Tabiner (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Elliott Nevitt.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Robbie McKenzie.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by David Amoo.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Gillingham 1, Crewe Alexandra 0. Tom Nichols (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander MacDonald.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Gillingham. Oliver Hawkins tries a through ball, but Tom Nichols is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Elliott Nevitt (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rio Adebisi.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robbie McKenzie (Gillingham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alexander MacDonald.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Daniel Agyei.

  19. Second Half

    Second Half begins Gillingham 0, Crewe Alexandra 0.

  20. Half Time

    First Half ends, Gillingham 0, Crewe Alexandra 0.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient362110548242473
2Stevenage361910750311967
3Carlisle371812758352366
4Northampton371812750331766
5Bradford371613845321361
6Stockport371791150321860
7Salford371781257421559
8Mansfield351681155451056
9Sutton United371510124040055
10Doncaster37165164049-953
11Barrow37157153842-452
12Swindon361312114942751
13Walsall361115103832648
14Tranmere37139153638-248
15Grimsby34129133741-445
16Newport371013143843-543
17Wimbledon371013143843-543
18Crewe37916123446-1243
19Gillingham37912162440-1639
20Harrogate37911174254-1238
21Colchester3799193345-1236
22Crawley3688203859-2132
23Hartlepool37613184066-2631
24Rochdale3768233357-2426
View full League Two table

