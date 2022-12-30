Match ends, Real Valladolid 0, Real Madrid 2.
Karim Benzema scored twice in the final seven minutes to earn Real Madrid a 2-0 win at Real Valladolid.
The late strikes by the Ballon d'Or winner lift Madrid top of La Liga, a point clear of Barcelona.
Benzema, who missed the World Cup through injury, put Real ahead with an 83rd-minute penalty after a highly disputed handball decision.
He wrapped up the win six minutes later with a calm finish from Eduardo Camavinga's pass.
This was Real's first game since the World Cup, with losing French finalists Aurelien Tchouameni and Camavinga on the bench.
Luka Modric started however after leading Croatia to third place as was Benzema, the 35-year-old leading the line after missing out on Qatar having suffered a thigh injury the day before the start of the tournament.
Both teams had several chances to open the scoring, but superb goalkeeping from Valladolid's Jordi Masip and Real's Thibaut Courtois kept the game goalless until the final few minutes.
Real were awarded a penalty when Javi Sanchez was judged to have handled the ball. The decision sent the home team into a frenzy and striker Sergio Leon was sent off for dissent.
Benzema shrugged off the distraction and delay, and converted the penalty with ease.
Then, in the 89th minute, Benzema doubled the visitors' lead after being left unmarked to fire a well-placed shot home from just inside the box .
Real retake the league lead from Barcelona, who have a game in hand and host Espanyol on Saturday.
Line-ups
Real Valladolid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Masip
- 27Fresneda
- 24FernándezBooked at 82mins
- 5Sánchez de FelipeBooked at 81mins
- 18EscuderoSubstituted forPérezat 59'minutes
- 17MesaSubstituted forPérez Muñozat 60'minutes
- 8Rodríguez JiménezSubstituted forWeissmanat 84'minutes
- 6Aguado
- 21SánchezSubstituted forPlataat 55'minutes
- 7LeónBooked at 82mins
- 10PlanoSubstituted forKenedyat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Pérez
- 4Pérez Muñoz
- 9Weissman
- 11Plata
- 14Malsa
- 16Guardiola Navarro
- 19Kenedy
- 20Narváez Solarte
- 25Asenjo
- 32Torres
- 36Moreno
- 39Rosa
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 2CarvajalSubstituted forVázquezat 60'minutes
- 22Rüdiger
- 4Alaba
- 23Mendy
- 15ValverdeSubstituted forTchouaméniat 87'minutes
- 8Kroos
- 19CeballosSubstituted forCamavingaat 69'minutes
- 11AsensioSubstituted forRodrygoat 60'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forModricat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 7E Hazard
- 10Modric
- 12Camavinga
- 13Lunin
- 16Odriozola
- 17Vázquez
- 18Tchouaméni
- 21Rodrygo
- 26López Andúgar
- Referee:
- José Luis Munuera Montero
- Attendance:
- 25,950
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away8
- Corners
- Home5
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Valladolid 0, Real Madrid 2.
Post update
Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).
Post update
Álvaro Aguado (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Shon Weissman (Real Valladolid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Álvaro Aguado with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by David Alaba.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Álvaro Aguado.
Post update
Attempt saved. Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.
Post update
Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Iván Fresneda (Real Valladolid).
Post update
Foul by Rodrygo (Real Madrid).
Post update
Álvaro Aguado (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Post update
Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Real Valladolid 0, Real Madrid 2. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eduardo Camavinga.
Post update
Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Luka Modric replaces Vinícius Júnior.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Aurélien Tchouaméni replaces Federico Valverde.