David Ajiboye: Sutton re-sign Peterborough winger on loan
Last updated on .From the section Sutton United
League Two club Sutton United have re-signed Peterborough United winger David Ajiboye on loan until the end of the season.
The 24-year-old spent three years with Sutton, scoring 19 goals in 147 appearances, before joining Posh for an undisclosed fee in June.
Ajiboye signed a three-year deal at the Weston Homes Stadium but has only featured 10 times in all competitions.
He is eligible to make his debut against Tranmere Rovers on 7 January.
