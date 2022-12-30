Last updated on .From the section Sutton United

David Ajiboye (left) has only made three starts for Peterborough since joining the League One club in the summer

League Two club Sutton United have re-signed Peterborough United winger David Ajiboye on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old spent three years with Sutton, scoring 19 goals in 147 appearances, before joining Posh for an undisclosed fee in June.

Ajiboye signed a three-year deal at the Weston Homes Stadium but has only featured 10 times in all competitions.

He is eligible to make his debut against Tranmere Rovers on 7 January.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.