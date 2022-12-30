Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Barnsley are chasing an immediate return to the Championship following relegation last season

League One club Barnsley have launched an investigation after four stewards were injured during a pitch invasion.

It happened in the 84th minute of Thursday's game against Fleetwood.

The Tykes say two stewards required hospital treatment after suffering head injuries, while two others were treated by doctors and paramedics on site.

A statement by the South Yorkshire club described the incident as "completely unacceptable" and added that such actions "will not be tolerated".

Barnsley scored an 86th-minute winner, shortly after manager Michael Duff had been sent off having seen his side denied a penalty.

"The club is currently reviewing all CCTV footage as it looks to gather as much evidence as possible," the statement on the Tykes website continued. external-link

"Supporters are reminded that encroachment onto the field of play is a criminal offence and those found guilty of such an offence will be punished accordingly. In the case of a minor encroaching onto the field of play, the parents or guardians of the child in question will also face a ban from matches at Oakwell.

"The club has a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of foul or abusive behaviour and condemns these actions - which have recently brought the club into disrepute.

"We are in dialogue with all relevant authorities, and whilst currently subject to an ongoing Football Association Action Plan following previous incidents at Oakwell, the potential ramifications following such an incident have been well documented."