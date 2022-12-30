Last updated on .From the section Irish

Darren Mullen's Newry City had won one of their last five matches

Friday's Irish Premiership match between Newry City and Glenavon has been called off following a pitch inspection at the Showgrounds.

Northern Ireland has been hit by heavy rain throughout Thursday and Friday.

The game has been rescheduled for Monday, 2 January at 15:00 BST and will take place alongside five other Irish Premiership fixtures.

Darren Mullen's Newry City are 10th in the table, five points behind Gary Hamilton's Glenavon in seventh place.