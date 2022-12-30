Last updated on .From the section Preston

Huddersfield and Preston have until 4 January to respond to the charge

Preston and Huddersfield have been charged by the Football Association following a first-half fracas in their Championship game on Boxing Day.

The incident happened after a heavy 13th-minute tackle by David Kasumu on Ryan Ledson, which led to the Terriers midfielder being shown a yellow card.

Both clubs have been charged with failing to ensure their players behaved in an orderly fashion.

Huddersfield came from behind to win the game at Deepdale 2-1.

The two clubs have until 4 January to respond to the charge.