Preston and Huddersfield charged by FA over Boxing Day fracas
Last updated on .From the section Preston
Preston and Huddersfield have been charged by the Football Association following a first-half fracas in their Championship game on Boxing Day.
The incident happened after a heavy 13th-minute tackle by David Kasumu on Ryan Ledson, which led to the Terriers midfielder being shown a yellow card.
Both clubs have been charged with failing to ensure their players behaved in an orderly fashion.
Huddersfield came from behind to win the game at Deepdale 2-1.
The two clubs have until 4 January to respond to the charge.