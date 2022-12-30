Last updated on .From the section European Football

Overmars scored 41 goals in 142 appearances for Arsenal

Royal Antwerp sporting director Marc Overmars has been admitted to hospital after suffering what his club called "a mild stroke".

The 49-year-old former Ajax, Arsenal and Barcelona winger became unwell on Thursday, the Belgian side said.

Overmars joined Royal Antwerp earlier this year following a decade as director of football affairs at Ajax.

"Marc is doing well in the meantime, but will have to take it easy for a while," an Antwerp statement said.

It added that the Dutchman and his family would "focus on his recovery".

As a player Overmars won three league titles and the Champions League with Ajax before moving to Arsenal in 1997, where he won a league and cup double before signing for Barcelona in 2000.

Overmars' career was often interrupted by injury and he retired from playing in 2004.

He resigned from his position at Ajax after admitting sending inappropriate messages to female colleagues.