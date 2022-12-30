Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Newcastle beat Leicester 3-0 on 26 December, with Chris Wood and Miguel Almiron scoring inside the first seven minutes

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe says he is not ruling out his side being Premier League title challengers this season.

The Magpies won their sixth successive league match, a comfortable 3-0 victory against Leicester, on 26 December.

Newcastle currently sit third in the Premier League table, two points off Manchester City and seven off league-leaders Arsenal, who both have a game in hand.

"I won't say we can't [win title]," said Howe.

Howe's comments come after Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said Newcastle are "absolutely" in the title race and could emulate the Foxes' 2015-16 Premier League-winning season.

"Having watched them through the season and seeing them today, they've got that hunger there with a point to prove," Rodgers said after seeing his side well beaten earlier this week.

"You make a great start and that gives you the freedom that you can stay there."

After the win, which saw his side temporarily go second in the Premier League, Howe said: "I have no problem with the supporters dreaming of what we can achieve."

Newcastle's Saudi-backed ownership group have invested around £210m in the squad since completing their takeover in October 2021 but Howe was keen to underplay any spending in the January transfer window.

"If you're looking to improve the team, the starting XI as it is if we have no injuries, then that is a challenge in the market currently," he said.

"With an unlimited budget, that might be possible - not that we necessarily have a budget at the moment - but with Financial Fair Play looming and with those restrictions, it's almost impossible."

Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is sidelined with a calf injury for a further six to eight weeks and his absence could force Howe into doing some winter business.

"Can you improve the squad? That's a different question," he added. "Anything we do do in January then potentially harms us for the summer.

"There is always another window coming up and what you don't want to do is handcuff yourself for future windows, so there's a lot to consider."

The club's record signing Alexander Isak could be close to a return while Howe hopes to have forward Callum Wilson fit for his side's game against Leeds on Saturday after illness.