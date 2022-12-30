One of the game's first global personalities, Pele scored a world record 1,281 goals in 1,363 games He has been described as a genius, the best of the best, a player who gifted his skills to the whole world. Brazil legend Pele is the iconic sporting figure for a country that regards itself as the game's spiritual home. From Santos to three World Cup wins and New York Cosmos, here's a look at his life in pictures. Where it all began: A teenage Pele jumps into the net after scoring for Brazilian side Santos, a club he served between 1956 and 1974, against Guarani of Paraguay in 1958 First World Cup triumph: A 17-year-old Pele leans in to goalkeeper Gilmar as Brazil celebrate beating Sweden 5-2 in the 1958 World Cup final. Pele scored two goals Celebrations: Pele was a two-time World Cup winner by the age of 21 after Brazil defeated Czechoslovakia in the final in 1962 Pele the keeper: The Brazil legend takes a turn in goal during a training session at Bolton during the 1966 World Cup Iconic image: Pele exchanges shirts with England's Bobby Moore at the 1970 World Cup History books: In 1970 Pele became the only footballer to win three World Cups after scoring in a 4-1 win over Italy in the final in Mexico City Pele meets Pele: A two-year-old from London named Pele Jairzinho Johnson by his football mad father Tony Johnson, meets his famous namesake before Santos face Fulham at Craven Cottage in 1973 Farewell to a legend: Pele is carried off the pitch by his New York Cosmos team-mates after his final game in 1977. He is credited with scoring a world record 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during a 21-year career Mixing with presidents: Pele and US President Bill Clinton play football in Rio de Janeiro in 1997 Rest in peace legends: Pele and Diego Maradona embrace in 2016. When Argentina icon Maradona passed in 2020, Pele tweeted: "One day, I hope we can play ball together in heaven" King of the beautiful game: A Brazil fans holds a replica World Cup in front of a picture of Pele at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar Gone but never forgotten: Rio's iconic Christ the Redeemer statue was illuminated in the colours of Brazil's national flag in tribute to Pele on Thursday. Brazil has declared three days of national mourning