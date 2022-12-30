Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Jonjo Shelvey's late winner at Elland Road kickstarted a run of five wins in seven games that helped Newcastle pull away from relegation danger last season

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch accepts expectations may be "unfairly high" because of the club's huge fan base - but remains positive about their future.

After losing 3-1 at home to Manchester City on Wednesday, in a game during which the visitors had 69% possession, Leeds next face Newcastle on Saturday.

When they met in January, the Magpies won but remained in the bottom three.

It is a sign of their Saudi Arabian-backed investment in 2022 that Newcastle are now third in the table, seeking a seventh straight win.

Despite having a similar-sized supporter base, Leeds can only dream of making such rapid strides.

And, while Marsch is keen to stress his admiration for the job Howe has done at Newcastle, he says the impact of increased finance cannot be underestimated.

"In American sports we have salary caps and everyone has a chance when the season starts," said Marsch. "I am sorry but the way European football works, that is just not the case.

"So, how do you build? One is a process and trying to invest every penny we have in the right way. The other is a massive influx of money. Take Chelsea 25 years ago, Newcastle now, Manchester City 15 years ago... It is a difference maker.

"In any league around the world, when you see the teams at the top, they are typically the teams who spend the most."

Leeds finished ninth under Marcelo Bielsa on their return to the top flight two seasons ago, fuelling a belief the club could become top-10 regulars.

Reality is now starting to bite, though.

Leeds needed a final-day win at Brentford to survive last season and go to Newcastle just two points and three places ahead of third-bottom Wolves.

"I know the history of this club and what has been achieved here and the expectations are high," said Marsch. "Maybe they are unfairly high. But who cares?

"I don't look at it as glass half empty. There is a bunch of us in the same category.

"I know we are tasked to compete in this league with Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool... but our true competitors are the mid and bottom-of-the-table teams and we have to try to do better than we have done against them."