Tomoki Iwata (left) helped Yokohama F Marinos win the J League last season

Celtic have added to their Japanese contingent by signing defensive midfielder Tomoki Iwata, subject to international clearance.

The 25-year-old J League player of the year will join the Scottish Premiership champions from Yokohama F Marinos on loan at first, before making the move permanent in the summer.

"I really am delighted to be joining Celtic, such a huge and successful club known across the world," the Japan international told the club website. "I can't wait to begin my journey."

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou already has brought Iwata's compatriots Yosuke Ideguchi, Reo Hatate, Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda to the club.

He described his latest signing as "a really committed footballer with some great attributes".

"He is at a great age for us where his career is on the right trajectory, but he already has a good level of experience," said Postecoglou.

"He is very deserving of the accolade he has recently received as Japan's player of the year and we are sure he can also bring this real high level of quality to our squad."

Iwata played in Japan's wins over Hong Kong and South Korea in the East Asian championship his country hosted in July, though he was not in Japan's World Cup squad.