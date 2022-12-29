Rangers manager Michael Beale has sent scouts to assess St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus after his impressive displays for Australia in the World Cup. The 24-year-old is under contract with the Buddies until the summer of 2024. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Nobody can fill the void left by the late, great Pele, who showed "inspirational brilliance", claims veteran journalist and broadcaster Archie Macpherson. (The Herald - subscription required) external-link

Hearts' move to sign 21-year-old Japanese forward Yutaro Oda from Vissel Kobe has been approved by the Scottish Football Association. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Rangers are showing interest in Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford. The 20-year-old has been sent out on loan for the past two seasons, most recently at Bolton Wanderers in League One where he has conceded 19 goals in 22 league appearances, keeping 10 clean sheets. (Daily Mail) external-link

Despite taking over from Craig Gordon in the Hearts goal, Zander Clark insists he is still the number two and that the Scotland goalkeeper will return from his leg break to vie for the position once more. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic may be looking to go 12 points clear in the Scottish Premiership with a New Year derby win over Rangers, but manager Ange Postecoglou believes the best is yet to come from his team. "A lot of these guys are at an age where their best football is ahead of them," says the Australian. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic have reportedly made an offer for to sign South Korean midfielder Kwon Hyeok-kyu, 21, from K-League club Busan IPark. (Sports Chuson via Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Rangers midfielder Malik Tillman claims if Rangers find their best form they can beat Celtic in the New Year Old Firm match, and he calls on the Ibrox fans to play their part: "If they do a good job, we will do a great job as well." (The Times - subscription required) external-link