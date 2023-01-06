Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Aidan Connolly knocked Raith Rovers into a first-half lead with his 14th goal of the season

Dundee missed the chance to go top of the Championship as they hit back to earn a draw away to Raith Rovers.

Aidan Connolly touched in a driven cross from Liam Dick to give the hosts a deserved lead before half time.

Dundee dominated after the interval, with Luke McCowan denied by a great Jamie MacDonald save and then the inside of the post.

But Jordan McGhee found the equaliser when he powered in a header from Cammy Kerr's looping cross.

Dundee now sit one point behind leaders Queen's Park, while Rovers remain sixth in the table.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray: "It's not a bad point and I thought it was fair given the balance of both halves. It's been a hard few weeks for the players and to give that much energy and commitment, I can't speak highly enough of them."

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer: "First half, we weren't very good at all. The triple substitution made a big difference. Fair play to our lot because they kept going and got minimum what they deserved. We really did pepper their goal."