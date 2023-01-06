Close menu
Scottish Championship
Raith RoversRaith Rovers1DundeeDundee1

Raith Rovers 1-1 Dundee: McGhee header levels for visitors

Aidan Connolly knocked Raith Rovers into a first-half lead with his 14th goal of the season
Dundee missed the chance to go top of the Championship as they hit back to earn a draw away to Raith Rovers.

Aidan Connolly touched in a driven cross from Liam Dick to give the hosts a deserved lead before half time.

Dundee dominated after the interval, with Luke McCowan denied by a great Jamie MacDonald save and then the inside of the post.

But Jordan McGhee found the equaliser when he powered in a header from Cammy Kerr's looping cross.

Dundee now sit one point behind leaders Queen's Park, while Rovers remain sixth in the table.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray: "It's not a bad point and I thought it was fair given the balance of both halves. It's been a hard few weeks for the players and to give that much energy and commitment, I can't speak highly enough of them."

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer: "First half, we weren't very good at all. The triple substitution made a big difference. Fair play to our lot because they kept going and got minimum what they deserved. We really did pepper their goal."

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1MacDonald
  • 4Millen
  • 5NolanBooked at 89mins
  • 12Lang
  • 3Dick
  • 20Brown
  • 6Spencer
  • 7Connolly
  • 10VaughanSubstituted forConnellat 78'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 23EastonBooked at 65minsSubstituted forMcBrideat 88'minutes
  • 9GullanSubstituted forFrederiksenat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11McBride
  • 13McNeil
  • 18Connell
  • 29Young
  • 30Masson
  • 47Frederiksen

Dundee

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Legzdins
  • 4FrenchSubstituted forSheridanat 45'minutes
  • 14Ashcroft
  • 5Sweeney
  • 3MarshallBooked at 32mins
  • 2Kerr
  • 8ByrneSubstituted forJakubiakat 45'minutes
  • 18McMullan
  • 6McGhee
  • 20RuddenSubstituted forMcCowanat 45'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 24Anderson

Substitutes

  • 7Jakubiak
  • 17McCowan
  • 19Robertson
  • 23Sheridan
  • 25Cameron
  • 30Sharp
  • 31Osei Yaw
  • 38Grayson
Referee:
Craig Napier
Attendance:
3,050

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamDundee
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home4
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Raith Rovers 1, Dundee 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Raith Rovers 1, Dundee 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by John Frederiksen (Raith Rovers).

  4. Post update

    Lee Ashcroft (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Raith Rovers. John Frederiksen replaces Jamie Gullan.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luke McCowan (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Booking

    Ryan Nolan (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Nolan (Raith Rovers).

  9. Post update

    Alex Jakubiak (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Raith Rovers. Connor McBride replaces Dylan Easton.

  11. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Jamie MacDonald (Raith Rovers).

  12. Booking

    Kyle Connell (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Booking

    Luke McCowan (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Post update

    Kyle Connell (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Luke McCowan (Dundee).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Ryan Nolan.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Dylan Easton (Raith Rovers).

  18. Post update

    Max Anderson (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Jamie Gullan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Lee Ashcroft (Dundee).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park19113538271136
2Dundee2010553325835
3Ayr1995538271132
4Morton188642719830
5Partick Thistle209384035530
6Raith Rovers218492627-128
7Inverness CT197572627-126
8Cove Rangers195682834-621
9Arbroath203891730-1317
10Hamilton1925121638-2211
View full Scottish Championship table

