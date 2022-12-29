Wycombe players formed a barrier around team-mate Tjay De Barr while he was being treated

Wycombe Wanderers forward Tjay De Barr was taken to hospital for tests after collapsing at the end of Thursday's 1-0 League One defeat by Plymouth Argyle.

The 22-year-old Gibraltar international was treated on the Home Park pitch, with the club later tweeting that he was in "a good condition" when taken to hospital.

The club thanked "medical staff for their swift and expert assistance".

He had come on as a substitute in the 71st minute of the match.

In a series of tweets, the club confirmed "there was a medical incident at full-time" and praised "staff for their swift action".

"Tjay De Barr has been treated on-site by medics and is in a good condition, but will go to hospital for further tests," the club went on to add.

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher told BBC Radio Devon he understood that De Barr had complained to the referee about not feeling well towards the end of the game after taking a blow in the ribs and had struggled to catch his breath.

"You never want to see that on a football pitch," he said. "When something like that happens it puts the result into perspective and it was a bit sombre coming off the pitch. As long as the kid is alright, that's the main thing."