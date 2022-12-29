Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Welcome to The VARdict - BBC Sport Scotland's new weekly review of decisions made via video assistant referees in the Scottish Premiership.

The Scottish FA's new system to aid match officials has had a controversial first few months in operation.

Now, each week, pundit Richard Foster and former top Scottish and Fifa referee Stuart Dougal will analyse the latest talking points for the BBC.

We promise plenty of healthy debate from a player and referee perspective.

But we also hope it provides a clearer understanding of why decisions are made on the pitch and promotes a better knowledge of the laws of the game.

There's plenty of VARiety in the incidents examined by Foster and Dougal this week.

Under the spotlight are three penalties awarded in Hearts' 3-2 win at St Johnstone on Wednesday, two-spot-kicks during St Mirren's 3-1 Christmas Eve victory and the red card for Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart, plus Livingston's red cards in successive games.

Sounds juicy, right? So delve in by watching The VArdict video at the top of this page.