Jagielka (left) has made 13 Championship appearances for Stoke this season

Former England defender Phil Jagielka has extended his contract with Stoke City until the end of the season.

Jagielka, 40, has made 34 appearances for the Potters since joining the Championship club almost a year ago.

Stoke boss Alex Neil confirmed the veteran centre-back, who was capped 40 times at international level, had signed a new six-month deal.

"Phil will be us until the end of the season, that has already been agreed," said Neil.

"He has managed to work his way back into the team on merit and I think his experience and know-how will be really important for us."

Jagielka, who began his career at Sheffield United in 2000, went on to spend 12 years at Everton before returning to Bramall Lane for a second spell.

He also played for Derby at the beginning of last season before moving to the Potteries.