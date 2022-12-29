Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Town can register Killian Phillips' move on 1 January when the transfer window opens

Shrewsbury Town have signed Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Irish 20-year-old has made just one senior appearance for Palace so far, having started in their Carabao Cup win against Oxford United in August.

Phillips joined the Premier League club from Drogheda United in January and has scored seven goals in 19 appearances for their under-21 side.

"He is a big, strong boy," said Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill. external-link

"He's very good in both boxes and a really good athlete as well - he's a strong runner.

"There were about six or seven clubs who were after him so we are quite happy we have managed to jump the gun with that."

Shrewsbury will register the midfielder when the transfer window opens on 1 January.

