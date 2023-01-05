Armstrong Oko-Flex: Winger returns to West Ham as Swansea City loan is cut short
Winger Armstrong Oko-Flex is returning to West Ham United after his season-long loan spell at Swansea City was cut short.
Oko-Flex, 20, has made 13 appearances - including only one start - since joining the Championship club in August.
Oko-Flex made his Hammers debut in the Europa Conference League just before joining Swansea.
The Republic of Ireland Under-19 international joined West Ham in 2021.
Head coach Russell Martin indicated that had he stayed for the rest of the season, Oko-Flex's opportunities at Swansea would have been limited.