Armstrong Oko-Flex's one Swansea start came at Wigan in November, when he was substituted at half-time

Winger Armstrong Oko-Flex is returning to West Ham United after his season-long loan spell at Swansea City was cut short.

Oko-Flex, 20, has made 13 appearances - including only one start - since joining the Championship club in August.

Oko-Flex made his Hammers debut in the Europa Conference League just before joining Swansea.

The Republic of Ireland Under-19 international joined West Ham in 2021.

Head coach Russell Martin indicated that had he stayed for the rest of the season, Oko-Flex's opportunities at Swansea would have been limited.