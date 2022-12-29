Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Jake Doyle-Hayes and Ethan Erhahon are former teammates with St Mirren

Forest Green Rovers have had offers accepted for Hibernian's Jake Doyle-Hayes and St Mirren's Ethan Erhahon as they look to strengthen their midfield.

The potential transfers now depend on the players agreeing terms with the English League One strugglers.

Doyle-Hayes is under contract with Hibs until summer 2025, but the 23-year-old Irishman has not featured since September.

The 21-year-old Erhahon is contracted to St Mirren until May.

A Scotland Under-21 cap, he came through the youth ranks in Paisley and has been a regular starter since having a loan spell with Barnsley's youth squad in 2020.

Doyle-Hayes is a former team-mate at St Mirren, having signed in November 2020 after leaving Cheltenham but leaving the following summer for Easter Road.

Hibs are currently eighth in the Scottish Premiership, two points and three places behind St Mirren, while Forest Green lie 22nd, two points away from relegation safety.

Forest Green last month signed former Hibernian and Sunderland midfielder Dylan McGeouch after he left Aberdeen.

Kyle McAllister, formerly of St Mirren, and Regan Hendry, previously of Raith Rovers, are two more former SPFL midfielders now with the Gloucestershire club.