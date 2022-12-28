Chelsea are ready to revive their interest in 27-year-old Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic as they await news on the extent of Reece James' latest injury setback. (Daily Mail) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou insists there is nothing to report on Chelsea's apparent interest in Croatia right-back Josip Juranovic. (Football Scotland) external-link

South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung will set Celtic back just £2.2m from Jeonbuk Hyundai if they push ahead to land the 24-year-old next month amid reports in his homeland that Borussia Dortmund and Ferencvaros have dropped their interest and that Rennes and Fenerbahce are the two main contenders for his services. (Daily Record) external-link

English League One club Forest Green Rovers have had bids accepted for Hibernian 23-year-old Jake Doyle-Hayes and St Mirren 21-year-old Ethan Erhahon and have made contact with both midfielders. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

While Hibs have had an offer from Forest Green Rovers for Jake Doyle-Hayes, fellow midfielder Joao Balde is set to cut short his season-long loan with League 2 side East Fife, with the 21-year-old making a permanent move to a Championship club. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hibs manager Lee Johnson plans to stamp his authority on his squad in January, saying that disappointing results are, in part, down to still having to play players he did not sign for the club and who perhaps do not work in his style or tactical formation. (Football Scotland) external-link

Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield has revealed he has not yet in talks over a new contract as, once you are over 30, "you're not an asset anymore" - but insists he would love to extend his stay at Ibrox. (The National) external-link

Nicolas Raskin, the 21-year-old Standard Liege midfielder linked with Rangers, looks set to disappoint his Ibrox suitors by moving to France, with Marseille and Toulouse leading the chase. (The National) external-link

Rangers manager Michael Beale is facing an Old Firm striking crisis after Alfredo Morelos limped off against Motherwell to become a major doubt for Monday's meeting with title rivals Celtic and with Antonia Colak also struggling. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland will remain Heart of Midlothian captain for the rest of the season in the absence of injured goalkeeper Craig Gordon after the striker deputised in the role against St Johnstone on Wednesday. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link