George Dobson (left) has made 72 appearances for Charlton since arriving from Sunderland in July 2021

New Charlton Athletic manager Dean Holden has chosen George Dobson to become the League One club's captain.

The midfielder, 25, takes over the role from striker Jayden Stockley.

Stockley, 29, was informed before the Boxing Day game with Peterborough United that Dobson was taking over, with the striker only coming on as a substitute in the 1-1 draw.

"Dobbo's a captain-type. He's not going to perform any differently with the armband on his sleeve," said Holden.

The former Bristol City manager told the club website: external-link "For me he encompasses everything that a Charlton Athletic player is, so that's the reason."

Charlton are currently 17th in the table, but they are through to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup where they face a trip to Manchester United.